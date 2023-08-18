Browns fans’ confidence starts at 84%; fans obviously concerned about the kicker position

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Three games into the preseason, 84% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, offering an optimistic take for the 2023 campaign — one where Deshaun Watson will get to start from the get-go. The Browns still have to determine their 53-man roster before the regular season, but the bulk of the roster seems set — we’ll see if the team lives up to their expectations.

Prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we asked fans which position they were most worried about. I offered three choices to vote on: backup running back, linebacker, and kicker. Keep in mind that voting closed just before the 18-18 tie against the Eagles, and yet the kicker position was still the top vote-getter with 60% of the vote. I imagine that number could have been higher had fans seen Cade York miss the game-winning field goal twice against Philadelphia.

32% of fans voted for linebacker, which is the one position the Browns really didn’t upgrade this offseason. Instead, they are hoping Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki return to form after their injuries, and that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can stay healthy. One big surprise from the third preseason game, though, was the play of linebacker Mohamaud Diabate, who logged a safety and forced a fumble.

Backup running back only received 8% of the votes. Although it is a question mark after Jerome Ford’s injury, I think people are just banking on the backup role being a non-factor, as long as Nick Chubb is good-to-go as the starter.

