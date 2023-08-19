Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/19/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cade York was not posting on social media during Thursday’s game (Thomas Moore) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski clears up some manufactured drama surrounding the team’s struggling kicker. But a bigger issue remains.
- Browns 53-man roster prediction after Eagles preseason game (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are 1-1-1 through three preseason games after tying with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The Browns have one more preseason game before having to cut down rosters and prepare for Week 1 and a tough start to their 2023 schedule. Here is what the Browns roster could look like when the initial 53-man is published.
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson has become the rookie QB to watch after breaking out for the Brow (SB Nation) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has seen limited action through the team’s first three preseason games, playing just 12 plays in the Browns’ game against the Washington Commanders a week ago. That has opened the door for Cleveland’s backup quarterbacks to take advantage of an opportunity for increased playing time, and one player seems to have capitalized on the chance. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- Browns fans’ confidence starts at 84%; fans obviously concerned about the kicker position (Chris Pokorny) - Three games into the preseason, 84% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, offering an optimistic take for the 2023 campaign.
- Jadeveon Clowney finds a new home in the AFC North (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns will once again have to deal with DE Jadeveon Clowney but this time it won’t be as a part of their team.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns DE Myles Garrett supports 200 kids with back-to-school event at Cleveland Browns Stadium (WEWS) - After spending the week in Philadelphia for a joint practice and preseason matchup with the Eagles, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made Friday all about giving back as local children prepare to head back to school for a new school year. In his second annual Back-To-School event, Garrett supported 200 children with supplies and resources.
- I really didn’t want to write about the Browns & Cade York, but ... (Terry Pluto) - I really didn’t want to write about Cade York ... Check that, I wanted to write something good about the Browns kicker.
- Mohamoud Diabate, Austin Watkins Jr. continue to make Browns’ decisions tough (Beacon Journal) - Mohamoud Diabate was one of the first undrafted free agents the Browns locked up after April’s draft ended. The linebacker formerly of Florida and Utah showed why during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Why Kevin Stefanski is still cool with no competition for kicker Cade York (cleveland.com) - Kevin Stefanski didn’t hesitate after Thursday night’s 18-18 tie with the Eagles to shut down talk of bringing in competition for his young kicker Cade York. Asked if he still feels comfortable going without someone to press him, Stefanski said, “I do.”
NFL:
- NFL free agent Robert Quinn arrested on hit-and-run, assault charges (ESPN) - NFL free agent Robert Quinn was arrested Friday on hit-and-run and assault charges after police say he rammed a pickup truck into four vehicles and smacked a woman across the face before fleeing a residential neighborhood.
- Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season (NFL.com) - Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera realized putting off the obvious was futile. The club officially named second-year quarterback Sam Howell its Week 1 starter on Friday.
- Ravens sign former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal to bolster pass rush: ‘He’s a good fit in this defense’ (The Baltimore Sun) - In what has become a nearly annual tradition, the Ravens have added a veteran pass rusher to bolster their defense. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year deal with Baltimore, the team announced Friday. The deal is reportedly worth up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.
