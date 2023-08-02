Daily Dawg Chow 8/2: Browns fans pumped for upcoming season

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns set QB rotation for Hall of Fame Game (Thomas Moore) Cleveland will turn to Kellen Mond to start Thursday’s game against the New York Jets and then turn things over to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 9 - Fans are Back in Berea (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland fans arrive to camp for another season.
- Confirmed: Browns midfield logo up for grabs after one year of Brownie the Elf (Jared Mueller) Browns social media hints at a potential change
- Browns 3 safeties look could continue in 2023 with ‘Coach McLeod’ (Jared Mueller) From Joe Woods to Jim Schwartz, three safeties could still be on the field for Cleveland
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns fans wait in line hours ahead of first public practice (WOIO) “We are rolling Joe into the Hall of Fame; you can’t beat that and the first week of football outside the Greenbrier {West Virginia}, so we ready,” said fan Big Dawg Willie. Fans lined up for Cleveland’s return to The Land after eight practices out of the state, some arriving as early as 7 a.m.”
- Observations from the 10th practice of training camp (clevelandbrowns.com) “Obviously, it’s exciting for us to be back up in Berea in front of our fans,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s amazing the amount of juice that you get from playing in front of your own fans. I can promise you the players will get a little bit more pep in their step with our fans out here.”
- ‘I’m really excited, pumped up for this season’ | Cleveland Browns fans share excitement for Hall of Fame week, return of football (WKYC) “Hundreds of Cleveland Browns fans flocked to Berea to witness the new Brown’s team, hoping to see glimpses of Super Bowl potential.”
- Cleveland Browns open fans practice 2023 (Fox 8) “The Cleveland Browns were back in action Tuesday, opening up their practice to fans for the first time ahead of the 2023-2024 season.”
- Y’all know Myles Garrett is elite, right? Training Camp Reaction (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to Myles Garrett at camp
Are you as excited for the Browns season as the fans in Berea seem to have been on Tuesday? Join the Chow Community Conversation below to discuss
