Browns release injury updates in advance of Hall of Fame Game

The Cleveland Browns concluded their final practice on Tuesday before Thursday Night’s preseason opener. The Browns will take on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio but who will take the field for both teams is still a bit of a mystery.

We know that the Jets won’t play a few of their bigger names but three former first-round picks will be on the field. Cleveland is generally pretty coy about who will play and not play during the preseason but confirmed their quarterback plans on Tuesday.

Injuries and preventing them are the biggest driver toward decisions to sit players in the preseason. Most, if not all, NFL teams would rather their team be rusty than banged up or injured. A few key players have already had significant injuries during training camps all around the league. The news from Berea is not unique at this time of year in the NFL.

The Browns provided a few injury updates starting with a note that the team is likely to rest their starters. The following players were also noted as injured or out as of Tuesday and, seemingly, likely to miss Thursday night:

TE Jordan Akins

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Jaelon Darden

CB Greg Newsome II

CB Mike Ford Jr.

WR Marquise Goodwin has been out all camp with blood clots while WR Mike Harley Jr. returned to practice Tuesday after having a concussion.

Thursday night will be an opportunity for the Cleveland and New York fans, as well as the national audience, to get to know some rookies, backups and bubble roster players. Expecting more than that would not be prudent.