Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/20/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Is DTR playing himself into the QB2 role? (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns entered training camp this summer with a clear plan for rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Take some practice reps, get some playing time in the preseason, then spend the fall building on that knowledge as the third quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup Joshua Dobbs with an eye on taking over the QB2 role in 2024. But Thompson-Robinson has thrown a monkey wrench into those plans - in a good way - with his play through the team’s first three preseason games.
- Browns position battle: DTs Maurice Hurst vs. Jordan Elliott vs. Trysten Hill vs. Shelby Harris (Barry Shuck) - Last season, the Cleveland Browns had a defensive problem – they couldn’t stop the run. And that came from the inept personnel up the gut at defensive tackle. General manager Andrew Berry made it his mission to solve this.
- Browns roster: 3 going up, 2 going down in preseason so far (Jared Mueller) - The preseason is all about establishing yourself. Whether you are a rookie or a long-shot roster candidate, it’s all about making the most of the opportunity that is given to you. For the Cleveland Browns, there are three players who are boosting their stock off of their preseason play and two other players, well not so much. Looking at their chances of making the 53-man roster, let us look at these five players.
- Report: Browns restructure another big contract to open up more cap space (Jared Mueller) - For all his flaws, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s willingness to spend money has helped general manager Andrew Berry make a ton of moves in Cleveland. According to a report, another move was just made to free up cap space for 2023 but is most likely for 2024 and beyond.
Cleveland Browns:
- David Njoku taking ‘the next step’ in career, bond with Deshaun Watson in Browns offense (Beacon Journal) - There’s always been a lot of talk about David Njoku. Some of that even comes from someone other than the Browns’ tight end. There was a time where such chatter would’ve induced eyerolls from many. It was always a waiting game for when the 2017 first-round pick was going to match production with the prodigious talent he possesses. That time may be now.
- Predicting the 53-man roster with one preseason game left (Browns Zone) - Coach Kevin Stefanski made a point Friday of saying the Browns will remain in “training camp mode” this week. That means getting repetitions for all the healthy guys on the roster, continuing with the intensity of camp practices and working on their systems as opposed to full-scale game-planning for an opponent. Camp mode won’t last much longer.
- Austin Watkins continues to ‘take care of business’ with stellar preseason play (clevelandbrowns.com) - Austin Watkins has caught the eye of everyone who’s tuned into the first three Browns’ preseason games for good reason.
- Browns 53-man roster: Where do things stand entering final preseason week? (cleveland.com) - The Browns will cut their roster to the initial 53 players in 10 days, by 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. There’s still one preseason game to go on Saturday in Kansas City. This feels like a good time to reset where the 53-man roster could potentially stand.
NFL:
- Eagles release cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner (inquirer.com) - The Philadelphia Eagles signed five defensive players to the roster on Saturday. To make room for the new faces, the Eagles also cut cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner.
- Courts: Baker Mayfield seeks proof of how his $12M was invested with family’s companies (kxan.com) - Attorneys for Baker and Emily Mayfield filed a petition in Travis County District Court to request information regarding the potential misappropriation of $12 million by an Austin investment firm where Mayfield’s family members work.
- Saints tight end Jimmy Graham taken into custody after experiencing a ‘medical episode’ (nola.com) - New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham had what the team described as a “medical episode” Friday night in Southern California, which resulted in him being taken into custody by local authorities.
- Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut (NFL.com) - Cutting back before bursting through the line in a blur, the Atlanta Falcons’ ballyhooed rookie back Bijan Robinson followed with a juke of an overmatched defender. On his first preseason carry, Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about.
