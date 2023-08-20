 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/20/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

  • Is DTR playing himself into the QB2 role? (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns entered training camp this summer with a clear plan for rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Take some practice reps, get some playing time in the preseason, then spend the fall building on that knowledge as the third quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup Joshua Dobbs with an eye on taking over the QB2 role in 2024. But Thompson-Robinson has thrown a monkey wrench into those plans - in a good way - with his play through the team’s first three preseason games.
  • Browns position battle: DTs Maurice Hurst vs. Jordan Elliott vs. Trysten Hill vs. Shelby Harris (Barry Shuck) - Last season, the Cleveland Browns had a defensive problem – they couldn’t stop the run. And that came from the inept personnel up the gut at defensive tackle. General manager Andrew Berry made it his mission to solve this.
  • Browns roster: 3 going up, 2 going down in preseason so far (Jared Mueller) - The preseason is all about establishing yourself. Whether you are a rookie or a long-shot roster candidate, it’s all about making the most of the opportunity that is given to you. For the Cleveland Browns, there are three players who are boosting their stock off of their preseason play and two other players, well not so much. Looking at their chances of making the 53-man roster, let us look at these five players.
  • Report: Browns restructure another big contract to open up more cap space (Jared Mueller) - For all his flaws, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s willingness to spend money has helped general manager Andrew Berry make a ton of moves in Cleveland. According to a report, another move was just made to free up cap space for 2023 but is most likely for 2024 and beyond.

