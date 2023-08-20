Former Browns 2nd round pick and his brother released/waived on the same day

The Cleveland Browns and the NFL draft have not always gotten along well. The number of busts, bad decisions and horrible whole years of wasted drafts is infamous at this point in time. While GM Andrew Berry hasn’t had the success some of his fans think he has, nor has he been as bad as his detractors, the Browns have mostly stabilized near the top of the draft with some good picks later as well.

Under John Dorsey, Cleveland had some similarly good selections (Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb), some players who busted out with the Browns (Austin Corbett, Baker Mayfield) and some horrible decisions (Chad Thomas who would rather be producing music).

CB Greedy Williams was seen as a quality selection by Dorsey in 2019. Cleveland’s first selection that year came in the second round due to the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. The Browns traded up a few spots for the LSU Tigers cornerback who started all 12 games he played in as a rookie.

Williams missed his second season due to a neck injury that started bothering his shoulder but never regained his footing with Cleveland who let him hit free agency this offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him to a one-year deal with $600,000 guaranteed.

Despite that guaranteed money, the Eagles released Williams on Saturday.

In a related piece of news, Greedy’s brother CB Rodarious Williams is also looking for a new team:

Giants waiving CB Rodarious Williams, per Brian Daboll. Same day his brother Greedy Williams was released by the Eagles. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 19, 2023

In two preseason games with Philadelphia, Greedy Williams in 42 snaps including 18 versus his former team in Week 2. Most of those reps came in the second half, a sign of what was to come.

In three seasons in Cleveland, Williams played in 39 games, had 99 tackles, 12 passes deflected, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.