Browns roster: Many “locks” for the 53-man roster in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns need to prove that they are a good team on the field. Almost nothing, outside of major injuries, before the start of the regular season will prove that. Training camp and preseason are used to get the team ready, not to prove they are ready.

When the Browns roster is trimmed down to 53 men, a lot of discussion is likely to occur from fans and media. Cleveland’s GM Andrew Berry has built a formidable roster with a lot of depth that will make final spots on the roster difficult to come by.

A reminder that talent is not the only thing used to make decisions. Often age, contract and positional needs are taken into account. A fourth safety, for example, may not be as talented as the sixth defensive end but the safety will keep the roster spot.

We shared our Browns 53-man roster projection after the team’s third preseason game. Among those 53 guys, how many do we consider “locks” to make the roster? (Injuries or something else drastic could obviously change this)

Going in positional order, not most important to least

Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson Nick Chubb Jerome Ford Amari Cooper Donovan Peoples-Jones Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman David Njoku Jordan Akins Jedrick Wills Jack Conklin James Hudson Dawand Jones Joel Bitonio Wyatt Teller Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler Myles Garrett Za’Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo Alex Wright (currently injured but likely back first few weeks of season) Isaiah McGuire Dalvin Tomlinson Shelby Harris Siaki Ika Anthony Walker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki Denzel Ward Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Cameron Mitchell Juan Thornhill Grant Delpit Rodney McLeod Corey Bojorquez Charley Hughlett Cade York (Until another kicker is actually on the 90-man roster, it's York)

If that list is correct, just 14 roster spots are actually up in the air for the initial 53-man roster in Cleveland. There are a number of other players like Josh Dobbs, Jakeem Grant and Harrison Bryant on the offense and Matthew Adams, AJ Green and Mike Ford on the defense that are most likely to make the team leaving just eight more spots available.

