 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns roster: Many “locks” for the 53-man roster in Cleveland

GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski have some certainty with the Browns roster

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns need to prove that they are a good team on the field. Almost nothing, outside of major injuries, before the start of the regular season will prove that. Training camp and preseason are used to get the team ready, not to prove they are ready.

When the Browns roster is trimmed down to 53 men, a lot of discussion is likely to occur from fans and media. Cleveland’s GM Andrew Berry has built a formidable roster with a lot of depth that will make final spots on the roster difficult to come by.

A reminder that talent is not the only thing used to make decisions. Often age, contract and positional needs are taken into account. A fourth safety, for example, may not be as talented as the sixth defensive end but the safety will keep the roster spot.

We shared our Browns 53-man roster projection after the team’s third preseason game. Among those 53 guys, how many do we consider “locks” to make the roster? (Injuries or something else drastic could obviously change this)

Going in positional order, not most important to least

  1. Deshaun Watson
  2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
  3. Nick Chubb
  4. Jerome Ford
  5. Amari Cooper
  6. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  7. Elijah Moore
  8. Cedric Tillman
  9. David Njoku
  10. Jordan Akins
  11. Jedrick Wills
  12. Jack Conklin
  13. James Hudson
  14. Dawand Jones
  15. Joel Bitonio
  16. Wyatt Teller
  17. Ethan Pocic
  18. Luke Wypler
  19. Myles Garrett
  20. Za’Darius Smith
  21. Ogbo Okoronkwo
  22. Alex Wright (currently injured but likely back first few weeks of season)
  23. Isaiah McGuire
  24. Dalvin Tomlinson
  25. Shelby Harris
  26. Siaki Ika
  27. Anthony Walker
  28. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
  29. Sione Takitaki
  30. Denzel Ward
  31. Greg Newsome II
  32. Martin Emerson
  33. Cameron Mitchell
  34. Juan Thornhill
  35. Grant Delpit
  36. Rodney McLeod
  37. Corey Bojorquez
  38. Charley Hughlett
  39. Cade York (Until another kicker is actually on the 90-man roster, it's York)

If that list is correct, just 14 roster spots are actually up in the air for the initial 53-man roster in Cleveland. There are a number of other players like Josh Dobbs, Jakeem Grant and Harrison Bryant on the offense and Matthew Adams, AJ Green and Mike Ford on the defense that are most likely to make the team leaving just eight more spots available.

How many roster “locks” do you see on the Browns roster? Join our comment section below and let us know who you are agree and disagree on from the list above:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...