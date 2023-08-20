Browns tackle leaves Sunday practice with trainer

The goal for every team during training camp and preseason is to stay healthy. No one can guarantee it as many ways are attempted but fail year after year to keep injuries from derailing a team in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with their fair share of injuries so far during the 2023 training camp and preseason schedule. While they have mostly avoided big injuries that will impact the season, the nicks and scraps could add up.

OT Jack Conklin missed a few days while in concussion protocol but returned to practice on Sunday. Late in practice, Conklin walked to the locker room with a trainer while carrying his helmet.

A very confusing update from the team came an hour after practice ended:

#Browns RT Jack Conklin practiced some today and exited early. He remains in the concussion protocol. https://t.co/A3xBgKKCmt — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 20, 2023

HC Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on-site in Berea prior to practice so follow-up questions on injuries from practice was not available.

Without Conklin, James Hudson and rookie Dawand Jones stepped in at right tackle. Veteran Joel Bitonio was given the day off with Michael Dunn taking his place. As Stefanski noted would happen Sunday, offensive linemen rotated positions throughout practice including Jones at left tackle and Nick Harris at left guard.

With all of the changes, the defensive line was able to control the line of scrimmage at times during the final weekend training camp practice for the Browns. QB Deshaun Watson still made some big plays despite the offensive line struggles.

While all injuries are important, keeping the offensive line healthy is key for Watson and the offense this year.

We will keep you up to date on any information on Conklin’s injury as it becomes available.