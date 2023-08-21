Daily Dawg Chow 8/21: Jack Conklin has to leave practice early

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 15 - Amari Cooper All Over (Chris Pokorny) Jack Conklin returns, but exits early.
- Browns WR Elijah Moore back, which is bad news for opposing defenses (Thomas Moore) Moore returned to practice on Sunday after missing time with a rib injury and is ready to resume his versatile role on offense.
- ‘Dominating the leverage’ key to Browns man coverage under Jim Schwartz (Jared Mueller) After a few years of DC Joe Woods, Jim Schwartz’s has a focus in coverage
- Browns tackle leaves Sunday practice with trainer (Jared Mueller) Jack Conklin just returned to practice after being in concussion protocol
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns training camp: Observations from first practice back from Philadelphia (clevelandbrowns.com) “I think all of it is a learning experience in those games, Stefanski said. “There’s certain things that come up that maybe you’ve covered just once. I think about the end of the game in Philly where we need to get out of bounds. Something we talk about a lot. Shared situational awareness.”
- Browns defense wants to lead the NFL in this unconventional stat (cleveland.com) “He has high expectations for us,” Newsome said. “He coaches us hard, but that’s because he has high expectations. So, when we set a standard for us as players and we’re not being to that standard, we expect our coaches to push us harder and harder.”
- Cleveland Browns (finally) giving Dawand Jones reps at left tackle (Dawg Pound Daily) “Up until Sunday, Jones had been exclusively playing at right tackle, which is also the same spot he occupied on Ohio State’s offensive line during his final two years at the university. However, Jones did play left tackle at Ohio State during his freshman and sophomore years and started seven games over that span.”
- Browns’ Dorian Thompson-Robinson Impresses Fans in Preseason Tie vs. Mariota, Eagles (Bleacher Report) “A preseason match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns did not produce a winner, but it did showcase the talent of a late-round quarterback.”
- “DTR is Lamar Jackson 2.0” Reacting to hot takes (Youtube) Quincy Carrier opines on some of the more interesting comments to his channel about the Browns
With just one preseason game left, what do you hope to see from the Browns to end training camp and in their final game? Join the Chow Community in the comment section below:
