Browns notes from on the ground in Berea for training camp

A mostly yearly tradition for me, Sunday I went to Cleveland Browns training camp as a member of the credentialed media. While social media has created access previously unknown to all of us over the last few years, being on the ground in Berea is always an important piece of my team coverage.

Catching up with friends that work for the team, cover the Browns locally and connecting with those close to players (agents, family, handlers, etc) just go much better in person for me.

Watching practice, especially this one (which is why I try to get up near the end of training camp), has benefits as well.

Here are some notes from the practice field and all of those different connections: