Daily Dawg Chow 8/22: Browns restructure Myles’ contact, have most cap space in the league lol

- Browns continue to create massive 2023 cap space with another contract restructure (Jared Mueller) Myles Garrett joins Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio in having deal restructured this offseason
- Shelby Harris: Browns are ‘doing things the right way’ (Thomas Moore) Veteran defensive end says vibe around the team, along with opportunity to play for DC Jim Schwartz, made it easy to sign with Cleveland.
- Browns notes from on the ground in Berea for training camp (Jared Mueller) Browns training camp lacks the drama of most of the past years but still some interesting storylines
- Browns position battle: Safety D’Anthony Bell vs. Ronnie Hickman vs. Tanner McCalister vs. Nate Meadors (Barry Shuck) The last spot is up for grabs
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns restructure Myles Garrett’s contract to clear $12.868 million in cap space; have the most space in the league now (cleveland.com) “The Browns made another huge bookkeeping move on Monday, restructuring Myles Garrett’s blockbuster contract to clear more cap space.”
- Offseason In Review: Cleveland Browns (Pro Football Rumors) “After their historic and controversial acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson the Browns resided at the center of attention for much of 2022.”
- The Browns Have Something With DTR (Sports Illustrated) “For Browns fans, Saturday will hopefully be the last time we get to see Thompson-Robinson play this year as the fate of our season falls squarely on our $230M, franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson.”
- Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp surprises in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “With the Cleveland Browns wrapping up their 2023 training camp, here’s a look at three players who have been pleasant surprises.”
- Why the Browns can win the Super Bowl in 2023-24 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier lays down a fairly reasonable take
