Browns Reacts Survey: Preseason - Which bubble player are you pulling for?

Fan confidence for the Browns was at 84% last week, so there wouldn't figure to be much change here unless the kicker position has really dampened your spirits. We'll be sure to ask about confidence again as the regular season rolls around.

The featured question this week is about bubble players -- specifically, if you could only keep one bubble player between RB Demetric Felton, WR Austin Watkins, LB Mohamoud Diabate, and S Ronnie Hickman, who would you keep?

Felton has been shifty and exclusively at running back, which could make him the third guy on the depth chart. Watkins has been the bigger star of camp, but based on team depth, will he actually make the 53 man roster? Diabate and Hickman have both had some big defensive moments in preseason games.