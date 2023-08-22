 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Keeping it Light

Austin Watkins continues to make plays.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 16 (8/22/23)

1. Lighter Practice: According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, this was the Browns' lightest practice since the Greenbriar days, with players in shorts, a lot of special teams drills, and the offense going at half speed.

2. Injury Updates: There were a few injury-related notes to be aware of today. RT Jack Conklin is still in the concussion protocol, but he is able to participate in practice.

RB Jerome Ford won't practice this week, but the team hopes to have him ready for Week 1. WR Jaelon Darden returned to individual drills today.

3. A Note About Watkins: One of the stars of camp has been WR Austin Watkins. Despite the accolades, though, he has not moved up the depth chart in practice, which is usually a telling sign that a player won't make the final roster:

Despite that, Watkins keeps on making plays:

4. First Team Reps for Harris: Meanwhile, the Browns have been getting new DT Shelby Harris acclimated to the team, and he was taking some reps with the first-team defensive line today:

5. Paying Respects: The military was at practice today, and afterward, Browns players embraced them and signed autographs:

6. Drill of the Day: Watch in amusement at how DE Myles Garrett takes down the tackle dummy:

7. Brownies: WR Jakeem Grant continued to be first up in kick and punt returns. ... OG Joel Bitonio had another veteran's day off. ...

8. Up Next: The Browns practice Wednesday at 1:25 PM.

