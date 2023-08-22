Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Keeping it Light

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 16 (8/22/23)

1. Lighter Practice: According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, this was the Browns' lightest practice since the Greenbriar days, with players in shorts, a lot of special teams drills, and the offense going at half speed.

2. Injury Updates: There were a few injury-related notes to be aware of today. RT Jack Conklin is still in the concussion protocol, but he is able to participate in practice.

RB Jerome Ford won't practice this week, but the team hopes to have him ready for Week 1. WR Jaelon Darden returned to individual drills today.

3. A Note About Watkins: One of the stars of camp has been WR Austin Watkins. Despite the accolades, though, he has not moved up the depth chart in practice, which is usually a telling sign that a player won't make the final roster:

I continue to see Watkins only rotate in with the second and third QBs. Also don’t see him in there with the first special teams units.



So, he absolutely could make the team. And he’s been good. But there’s nothing that says for sure that he’s going to. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 22, 2023

Despite that, Watkins keeps on making plays:

#Browns Austin Watkins just came down with a nice leaping catch over the DB on a sideline ball from Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 22, 2023

4. First Team Reps for Harris: Meanwhile, the Browns have been getting new DT Shelby Harris acclimated to the team, and he was taking some reps with the first-team defensive line today:

#Browns Shelby Harris (#97) already working with first team in some drills. pic.twitter.com/jaYdJ9cxgL — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 22, 2023

5. Paying Respects: The military was at practice today, and afterward, Browns players embraced them and signed autographs:

After practice today, the #Browns took time to meet with members of the military who were invited out to watch practice—signing autographs, taking pictures and thanking them for their service. pic.twitter.com/Eb9bbuvB1P — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 22, 2023

6. Drill of the Day: Watch in amusement at how DE Myles Garrett takes down the tackle dummy:

the power in a light Myles tap is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/32WQQW44PF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2023

7. Brownies: WR Jakeem Grant continued to be first up in kick and punt returns. ... OG Joel Bitonio had another veteran's day off. ...

8. Up Next: The Browns practice Wednesday at 1:25 PM.