Daily Dawg Chow 8/23: Nick Chubb isn’t fazed by lack of preseason action

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Reacts Survey: Preseason - Which bubble player are you pulling for? (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland has had a few camp stars.
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Keeping it Light (Chris Pokorny) Austin Watkins continues to make plays.
- ESPN’s analytics lists Browns among teams most likely to improve (Jared Mueller) Browns roster leads to expected jump in ESPN’s projections
- Browns restructure their 3rd contract this week (Jared Mueller) Browns salary cap getting a lot of attention this week with contract restructures
- Dream with us: 5 “All In” moves for Browns with all that salary cap space in 2023 (Jared Mueller) To be clear, we do not expect these moves as the salary cap space is likely for rollover purposes
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Nick Chubb not worried about not playing in Cleveland Browns preseason (Akron Beacon Journal) “Nick Chubb streak of not playing in preseason games is likely to continue Saturday at Kansas City. That hasn’t slowed down the Browns back yet.”
- 3 Big storylines in the Cleveland Browns preseason finale (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their preseason game schedule in Kansas City on Sunday. Here are three big storylines to watch for in the preseason.”
- Video: Browns Players Run Sprints After Multiple Fights at Training Camp (Bleacher Report) “Kevin Stefanski isn’t happy with his players. The Cleveland Browns’ head coach made the Browns run sprints after a number of fights broke out at training camp”
- Browns defense, offense showed good signs at the 15th practice (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns returned to the practice field Tuesday after a well-deserved day off Monday. The day was even more special because it was Military Appreciation...”
- Why the national media sucks at covering the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier puts Cleveland’s overall situation into perspective
