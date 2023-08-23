Chiefs reveal plan for starters versus Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their preseason schedule this Saturday from Arrowhead Stadium. The temperatures are expected to be high all week in Kansas City and could go a long way to prepare each team for their early season schedule.

Both the Browns and Chiefs have eyes on the biggest prize in the NFL but Kansas City has already hoisted two Super Bowl trophies while Cleveland is just hoping to make the playoffs and go from there.

Saturday’s Browns versus Chiefs matchup will tell us very little about either team. Neither is likely to show much of their actual game plan, Kansas City won’t have DT Chris Jones and Cleveland will likely continue to be cautious with their top players.

Now comes word that the Chiefs, like the Browns, are planning to play their starters on Saturday:

Andy Reid said the starters could get "a little bit of time" in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 23, 2023

While “could” and “a little bit of time” are vague, it will be exciting to see Cleveland’s revamped defense, especially the defensive line, go against the best, or one of the best, offenses in the NFL.

We should get more details from both teams in the next few days and then shortly before kickoff on which players will see the field to start the game.