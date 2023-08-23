Browns reveal plan for starters versus Chiefs

A little bit of copy and paste as we prepare for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs to face off from Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday. Earlier we shared with you the Chiefs plan for their starters in the game. Shortly after that, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski had his time with the media to share his plan.

Both the Browns and Chiefs have eyes on the biggest prize in the NFL but Kansas City has already hoisted two Super Bowl trophies while Cleveland is just hoping to make the playoffs and go from there.

Saturday’s Browns versus Chiefs matchup will tell us very little about either team. Neither is likely to show much of their actual game plan, Kansas City won’t have DT Chris Jones and Cleveland will likely continue to be cautious with their top players.

Stefanski shared a more specific plan than Kansas City’s and won’t be impacted by what the home team does:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he won't base how long he plays starters Saturday on what Chiefs do with their first-teamers. Will stick to plan to play majority of starters 20-25 snaps — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 23, 2023

With an average NFL game having about 75 snaps for each team’s offense, it looks like Stefanski plans for his starters to play into the second quarter. That doesn’t mean every starter will see the field for that long, or at all, but gives a good idea of what fans can expect early Saturday afternoon.

How do you feel about the Browns plan to play their starters on Saturday? Join the DBN community below in the comment section to discuss: