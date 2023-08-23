Browns safety leaves practice after collision with receiver (Video included)

The Cleveland Browns had to move practice indoors today due to the weather. As the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the heat, injuries continue to be the biggest concern (as it is for every team in the league).

The Browns have mostly stayed healthy near the top of the roster and depth chart and hope they are able to when the starters get snaps on Saturday. Playing against the defending and two-time Super Bowl champions could provide helpful reps with the Chiefs planning to have starters in.

Unfortunately, Grant Delpit has an injury concern before getting to this weekend’s final preseason game:

#Browns practice has been paused after Grant Delpit collided with WR Jalen Wayne. Delpit has walked off the practice field with trainers, seems to have injured his right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/TJMFqLXvKd — Justin Cooper (@JJCoop25) August 23, 2023

With practice moved indoors, Cleveland’s ability to work becomes more difficult as their indoor facility is not a full field and has part of the weight room there (seen in the background of the above video). Things are so tight, RB coach Stump Mitchell went down on the sidelines shortly after the Delpit play:

#Browns RBs coach the victim of some friendly fire - got knocked down on the sideline but is up after a brief moment and looks to be fine — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 23, 2023

We hope to get more information on the status of Delpit. Currently slated to start next to Juan Thornhill, Delpit is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Behind the two starters, Rodney McLeod provides veteran leadership and depth while D’Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman lead the youngsters fighting for a roster spot at the safety position.