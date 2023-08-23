Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 17 - Rain Moves Practice Inside

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 17 (8/23/23)

1. Rain Moves Practice Inside: For the first time this camp, lightning and then pouring rain forced the Browns to move practice inside, and also cancel it for fans who were hoping to attend today.

The team had initially gone outside, and media interviews were done there too, prior to the inclement weather. What the inside move gave us is a reminder of how cramped the quarters are: there is only one field, and the weight room is on part of the field. That means some position drills were squeezed along the boundary:

#Browns receivers work on a ball possession drill Wednesday in Berea. Practice was moved inside the fieldhouse because of threatening weather. pic.twitter.com/mZUB7bJvs9 — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 23, 2023

2. Delpit Exits After Collision: During practice, WR Jalen Wayne ran a route and S Grant Delpit appeared to be chasing someone else, and the two had a scary-looking collision. It left Delpit on the ground and being tended to

#Browns practice has been paused after Grant Delpit collided with WR Jalen Wayne. Delpit has walked off the practice field with trainers, seems to have injured his right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/TJMFqLXvKd — Justin Cooper (@JJCoop25) August 23, 2023

3. Scout Team: During the regular season, you often here of the "scout team" facing the first teamers, as they try to emulate the upcoming opponent. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the scout team against the first-team defense; although I'm sure throwing a couple of picks wasn't the plan, per se.

Browns are doing a lot more team prep stuff today.



Scout teams, carded playcalls.



DTR has thrown two picks as the scout team QB against first defense.



Offense is reading plays off of a card to give defense a look. Presumably KC, but maybe even a little Cincy in there. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 23, 2023

4. Trick Play: The Browns ran a trick play here where the running back lines up in Shotgun and the quarterback beside him. The running back gets the snap, hands it to the quarterback, who fakes a different handoff, goes into a playaction of sorts, and then tosses the ball out to the flat.

5. Hitting the Deep Ball: We might see quite a bit of this from QB Deshaun Watson: throwing the deep ball. He hit a couple of good long balls in practice today, first with this one to WR Elijah Moore:

And then, Watson connected on this bomb to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones:

6. Brownies: LB D'Qwell Jackson was at practice as an assistant. ... S D'Anthony Bell broke up a pass that he almost intercepted. ... WR Jakeem Grant will return kickoffs and punts against the Chiefs. ... Fans who couldn't make today's practice due to the cancelation were re-issued tickets to tomorrow's practice.

7. Up Next: The Browns’ final practice open to the public is Thursday at 11:30 AM.