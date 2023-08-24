Daily Dawg Chow 8/24: Grant Delpit leaves practice early with injured shoulder

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 17 - Rain Moves Practice Inside (Chris Pokorny) Fans were turned away for the first time this camp due to bad weather.
- Browns work out RB Kylin Hill (Thomas Moore) Hill spent an unproductive year-and-a-half in Green Bay before being released last season.
- Browns Kevin Stefanski not a fan of practice fight club (Thomas Moore) If a Cleveland player wants to fight during a joint practice, the head coach will make them pay in the subsequent preseason game.
- Browns safety leaves practice after collision with receiver (Video included) (Jared Mueller) Working indoors, a collision takes down starting safety
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson knows he has to prove he still belongs among NFL’s elite quarterbacks (Associated Press) “I missed two years of football, so I shouldn’t be in those rankings, to be honest,” Watson said Wednesday before the Browns’ practice was moved indoors because of thunderstorms. “If you’re asking me, I haven’t played ball. I haven’t played enough football the last few years to even be up there.”
- Browns’ Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season (Bleacher Report) “However, the Browns then missed the playoffs in both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, meaning they’ve still only reached the postseason once over the past 20 years.”
- Browns training camp observations: Browns make the most of an indoor practice (clevelandbrowns.com) “After practicing outside on a beautiful Tuesday, the Browns had to practice indoors Wednesday due to bad weather in the area.”
- Browns Waive Defensive Back (Sports Illustrated) “With the final roster cutdowns looming for all 32 NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns have waived a defensive back. The team has waived cornerback Chris Westry.”
- “It’s the Browns’ D-Line of my dreams!” w/ @GarrettBush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush discuss the new defensive line
Just days away from the end of the preseason, are you feeling better, worse or the same as you were when Browns training camp started? Join our wonderful Chow Community below to discuss:
