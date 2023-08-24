Browns release QB, defender prior to Saturday’s game

Signs that the NFL regular season is right around the corner are all around us. Whether it is the Cleveland Browns revealing the number of snaps they expect from starters on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs plan for their starters or the Browns releasing a cornerback, regular season football is in the air.

For the “I won’t believe it until I see it” crowd, that time is coming.

One of the biggest steps for the NFL is the final cut down to a 53-man roster. Cleveland will have a few difficult decisions when that time comes. Thursday, the Browns waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley to get ahead of it:

We have waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley.



» https://t.co/zFxnhrcvJP pic.twitter.com/nsTDllgWDr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2023

Neither departure is much of a surprise. Mond was quickly passed by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson while Wiley was added to the roster during camp. A former third-round selection, Mond was waived by the Minnesota Vikings last year and spent the entire year on the Browns roster without playing.

As shared previously, Cleveland’s quarterback room is now likely set with Deshaun Watson backed up by Josh Dobbs and DTR waiting in the wings.

With a loaded defensive end and defensive line as a whole, the Browns roster could see some names purged that, unlike Wiley, are a surprise in the next few days.

Despite technically having a couple of roster spots open between now and Saturday, it is unlikely that GM Andrew Berry will fill them. The team could bring in some players to Berea for workouts but that is a regular occurrence under Berry.

Any surprise with Mond being released early?