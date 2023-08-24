Breaking: Browns trade Josh Dobbs

The Cleveland Browns are never one to sit still, even at the game’s most important position. Thursday, the Browns released QB Kellen Mond after he spent the entire season on the roster last year. Shortly after that news broke, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that QB Josh Dobbs would be the team’s backup going into the season.

Despite the potential for rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take on that role, it made sense for Cleveland to hold on to Dobbs after giving him a $2 million contract this offseason.

Thursday afternoon, everything changed with Dobbs being traded to the Arizona Cardinals:

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources.



Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

Dobbs was released by the Browns last year and caught on with the Tennessee Titans where he started important games down the stretch of a playoff chase. With the Cardinals, Dobbs could compete for the starter’s job with Kyler Murray expected to miss the start of the year.

For Cleveland, Watson and DTR will lead the quarterback room. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA is one snap away from being in charge of a loaded roster with high expectations.

Update:

It looks like Mond isn’t going anywhere right now:

#Browns are keeping QB Kellen Mond, pulled back off of waivers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2023

In the trade, Cleveland moves up a couple of rounds in next year’s NFL draft and saves another $2 million in salary cap space.

What do you think about this move and trusting DTR with the backup spot?