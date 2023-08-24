Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 18 - Still Staying Indoors

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 18 (8/24/23)

1. Final Day Rained Out: Today was supposed to be the final day of Browns training camp open to the public. Sadly, just like yesterday's session, it was rained out, with the players practicing inside.

Hayden Grove made an interesting point; of the 18 practices in training camp, only 6 of them ended up being open to fans in Berea. That also means less opportunities for these cute little guys in the Puppy Pound to be adopted:

Honestly not trying to make it worse, but was waiting to see you at the @SugardaleFoods #PuppyPound today



Please go visit and adopt them at the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)!

2. Delpit Still Stretching: Although he didn't participate in practice, it was good to still see S Grant Delpit (arm) warming up with the team after his injury scare yesterday.

#Browns Grant Delpit back on the field Thursday after leaving practice on Wednesday with an arm injury

3. Drill of the Day: Here is QB Deshaun Watson trying to get some muscle memory reps of throwing the fade to his top receivers.

#Browns Deshaun Watson throwing fades to Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, DPJ and receiving corps

4. Practice Kicking Darling: K Cade York might be mucking it up ok gameday, but in practice, he continues to be pretty consistent in practice:

#Browns kicker Cade York is always money in practice: 6-for-6 inside fieldhouse today, including the last one from 50-plus.

5. Hurry Up Drills: Early in practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN reported that Cleveland worked on hurry up offense.

6. Brownies: DE Tyrone Wheatley returned to practice from injury. ... LB Za'Darius Smith had a pick six on QB Josh Dobbs, so the team promptly traded Dobbs. ... The media was only allowed to film individual drills and 7-on-7s today. ... CB AJ. Green had a solid day of sork.

