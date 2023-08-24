 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 18 - Still Staying Indoors

The Browns practiced inside again.

By Chris Pokorny
Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 18 (8/24/23)

1. Final Day Rained Out: Today was supposed to be the final day of Browns training camp open to the public. Sadly, just like yesterday's session, it was rained out, with the players practicing inside.

Hayden Grove made an interesting point; of the 18 practices in training camp, only 6 of them ended up being open to fans in Berea. That also means less opportunities for these cute little guys in the Puppy Pound to be adopted:

2. Delpit Still Stretching: Although he didn't participate in practice, it was good to still see S Grant Delpit (arm) warming up with the team after his injury scare yesterday.

3. Drill of the Day: Here is QB Deshaun Watson trying to get some muscle memory reps of throwing the fade to his top receivers.

4. Practice Kicking Darling: K Cade York might be mucking it up ok gameday, but in practice, he continues to be pretty consistent in practice:

5. Hurry Up Drills: Early in practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN reported that Cleveland worked on hurry up offense.

6. Brownies: DE Tyrone Wheatley returned to practice from injury. ... LB Za'Darius Smith had a pick six on QB Josh Dobbs, so the team promptly traded Dobbs. ... The media was only allowed to film individual drills and 7-on-7s today. ... CB AJ. Green had a solid day of sork.

