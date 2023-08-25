Daily Dawg Chow 8/25: Browns trade Josh Dobbs, elevate DTR to backup, and un-waive Kellen Mond

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Breaking: Browns trade Josh Dobbs (Jared Mueller) Shortly after confirming Dobbs as the team’s backup, Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes the role
- Fantasy football: Browns star being “overvalued” in 2023 (Jared Mueller) The Browns offense could leave fantasy football owners scratching their heads
- Browns release QB, defender prior to Saturday’s game (Jared Mueller) Kellen Mond and Charles Wiley are early cuts from the Browns roster
- Austin Watkins roster fate will not decide the Browns season (Jared Mueller) The Browns roster is too talented with too high of goals for the 2023 NFL season
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns trade backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024 (Associated Press) “Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up.”
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson learns place on depth chart with Cleveland Browns (Saturday Out West) “Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s role with the Cleveland Browns came out on Thursday. The news broke in a report from ESPN’s Jake Trotter.”
- Cleveland Browns Receiver Amari Cooper Snags First Rezvani Vengeance SUV (Motor1.com) “The first Rezvani Vengeance was delivered to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Swat Blue satin finish.”
- Mohamoud Diabate: “I’ve Showcased My Talent” (clevelandbrowns.com) “LB Mohamoud Diabate speaks to the media after practice on August 24th, 2023.”
- Myles Garrett might break records in 2023 - w/Cam Justice (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Cam Justice discuss what’s possible this year for Myles Garrett
Andrew Berry has been busy with contract restructurings, this trade, roster moves, etc. How do you feel about the most recent moves overall?
Loading comments...