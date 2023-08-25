Browns fans split between which bubble player should make the final roster

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

Our first poll to recap this time isn’t a local-only poll, but a national poll on who fans think will win the AFC North. A staggering 66% are voting for the Cincinnati Bengals, and only 4% voted for the Browns (in last place). Even though it seems like a lack of respect for Cleveland, the poll is ultimately about the majority of fans believing the Bengals are the cream of the crop. Despite the Browns’ individual success against Cincinnati, they need to actually win the division before they can garner that kind of voting respect.

Our other poll asked fans which bubble player (between a choice of four options) fans think should make the 53-man roster.

Although WR Austin Watkins led the way with 40% of the vote, it wasn’t a runaway like some fans expected. LB Mohamoud Diabate got 34% of the vote, S Ronnie Hickman got 21% of the vote, and RB Demetric Felton had just 5%.

