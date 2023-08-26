 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A look at which cities the game will air in and other interesting nuggets.

By Chris Pokorny
The Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game today against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
  • TV Channel: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst).
  • Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 76 degrees (feels like 80 degrees) with a 18% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Northeast.
  • Odds: Chiefs by 312, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 4112

TV Distribution Map

The game will air locally on WEWS (Channel 5.1). Here are a full list of networks carrying the game, per 506sports:

Chris Rose, Joe Thomas

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)
WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus)
WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo)
WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown)
WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton)

Ari Wolfe, Trent Green

KSHB (NBC/41 - Kansas City)
KMOV (CBS/4 - St. Louis)
WIBW (CBS/13 - Topeka KS)
KWCH (CBS/12 - Wichita KS)
KOZL (My/27 - Springfield MO)
KQTV (ABC/2 - St. Joseph MO)
KODE (ABC/12 - Joplin MO)
KQFX (FOX/22 - Columbia MO)
KJRH (NBC/2 - Tulsa OK)
KDSM (FOX/17 - Des Moines IA)
KNWA (NBC/51 - Fayetteville AR) KFVE (5 - Honolulu)

Connections

  • Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was a training camp intern with Philadelphia’s operations department in 2005 when Chiefs HC Andy Reid was in the same role with the Eagles
  • Browns run game coordinator/RBs coach Stump Mitchell (1991), OC Alex Van Pelt (1993) and S Juan Thornhill (2019-22) played for the Chiefs.
  • Browns pass game coordinator/WRs coach Chad O’Shea began his NFL career as a volunteer assistant with the Chiefs in 2003 and he was an assistant special teams/LBs coach from 2004-05.
  • Chiefs OLB coach Ken Flajole (2013-15, ILB coach), C Austin Reiter (2016-17) and DT Danny Shelton (2015-17) are former Browns.

History

  • The Browns have a 11-14-2 all-time record against the Chiefs in the regular season. The last time these two teams met was September 12, 2021, when the Chiefs defeated the Browns 33-29. The Browns went up 29-20 with 10:24 remaining in the game, but QB Patrick Mahomes quickly threw two touchdown passes to put Kansas City ahead.

