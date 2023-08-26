 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/26/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

NFL:

  • The definitive ranking of all 42 New York Jets quarterbacks since 1990 (The Ringer) - In trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets hope they’ve finally found the player who will end their decades of quarterback misery. But before Rodgers takes his first snap, let’s rank all of the (mostly bad) QBs of the past 33 years.
  • What’s next for Trey Lance? Trade fits, how 49ers got it wrong (ESPN) - The Trey Lance era in San Francisco is essentially over before it even began. What felt like a dramatic declaration of intent from one of the league’s best franchises in March 2021 ended meekly on a depth chart Wednesday. The 49ers confirmed that they intend to use Sam Darnold as the primary backup to second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. In the course of 12 months and after playing just five competitive quarters of football, Lance has gone from being the team’s quarterback of the future to a third-stringer and trade candidate. The trade that was supposed to signal San Francisco’s future turned out to be one of the worst deals in recent memory.
  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 (NFL.com) - The Dallas Cowboys have 16 days before their 2023 season kicks off against the New York Giants, with Saturday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders wrapping up offseason work. Quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday that not participating in preseason action has helped him get a jumpstart on focusing on the season opener.

