Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/26/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- 3 things to watch for in the Browns preseason finale against the Chiefs (Curtiss Brown) - The Cleveland Browns will have one final preseason tuneup on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three things to watch for in the game.
- Mohamoud Diabate: ‘I put my best foot forward’ (Thomas Moore) - Mohamoud Diabate has taken a circuitous route from college football to the precipice of an NFL roster. The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound linebacker started at Florida, where he played three seasons with the Gators, transferred to Utah for a final season with the Utes, and then failed to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft, ultimately signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. As disappointing as that certainly was for a player who played in 45 games in college, it may turn out to be the best move for Diabate.
- Browns position battle: KR Jakeem Grant vs. KR Jaelon Darden vs. KR Demetric Felton (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns haven’t had an exceptional kick return guy since the days of who? All that could change this year.
- Browns fans split between which bubble player should make the final roster (Chris Pokorny) - Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics. This poll asked fans which bubble player (between a choice of four options) fans think should make the 53-man roster.
Cleveland Browns:
- Jim Schwartz’s new defensive scheme for Cleveland Browns complex within its simplicity (Beacon Journal) - Jason Kelce’s a veteran in facing Jim Schwartz defenses. The Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center saw it for years in practice while Schwartz was serving as his team’s defensive coordinator. Kelce was asked after the Browns concluded two joint practices in Philadelphia last week about what kind of havoc the combination of their defensive line personnel and Schwartz can create for an opposing offensive line.
- The misconception about David Bell and the Browns — and why he doesn’t care (cleveland.com) - There’s been a misconception about David Bell this preseason. The Browns second-year receiver returns to a room that looks totally different than it did a year ago, completely overhauled with new faces and more speed. Surely most outsiders looking in would think that Bell was at least slightly disgruntled or discouraged by the new competition?
- Rookie Mohamoud Diabate answers call, pushing for roster spot after ‘great camp’ (Browns Zone) - Mohamoud Diabate didn’t know the number on the incoming video call at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. When he answered he didn’t recognize the face. Coach Kevin Stefanski was trying to persuade the tall, rangy linebacker from the University of Utah to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.
- How the Browns can find success in their final preseason game (clevelandbrowns.com) - The extended preseason for the Browns is coming to an end, as they face the defending Superbowl champions Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. We are breaking down the three biggest keys for them to find success in their second away game of the preseason.
NFL:
- The definitive ranking of all 42 New York Jets quarterbacks since 1990 (The Ringer) - In trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets hope they’ve finally found the player who will end their decades of quarterback misery. But before Rodgers takes his first snap, let’s rank all of the (mostly bad) QBs of the past 33 years.
- What’s next for Trey Lance? Trade fits, how 49ers got it wrong (ESPN) - The Trey Lance era in San Francisco is essentially over before it even began. What felt like a dramatic declaration of intent from one of the league’s best franchises in March 2021 ended meekly on a depth chart Wednesday. The 49ers confirmed that they intend to use Sam Darnold as the primary backup to second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. In the course of 12 months and after playing just five competitive quarters of football, Lance has gone from being the team’s quarterback of the future to a third-stringer and trade candidate. The trade that was supposed to signal San Francisco’s future turned out to be one of the worst deals in recent memory.
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 (NFL.com) - The Dallas Cowboys have 16 days before their 2023 season kicks off against the New York Giants, with Saturday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders wrapping up offseason work. Quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday that not participating in preseason action has helped him get a jumpstart on focusing on the season opener.
