Browns rule out 6 players, 2 on roster bubble unlikely to play

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday with starters expected to play while others on the Browns roster fight for their future.

The primary goal for Cleveland and Kansas City is to stay healthy in the final preseason action with the secondary objective of getting key players ready for the season. The Browns hope to be where the Chiefs have been for a few years: Super Bowl contenders and winners.

Unfortunately for a few players, the final preseason game of the 2023 season will not be one where they will showcase their talents. The team announced the following players will not participate in Kansas City:

RB Jerome Ford - Hamstring

WR Marquise Goodwin - Blood clots

OL Drew Forbes - Back

TE Harrison Bryant - Medical condition

DE Alex Wright

DE Isaiah Thomas

Of the six, Ford is the only one certain to make the initial roster. Goodwin’s return has been up in the air since his diagnosis while Bryant’s issue remains a mystery at this point. Either or both could end up on an injury list.

Wright and Thomas had surgery a couple of weeks ago and are unlikely to play to start the season.

Forbes seems unlikely to make the team.

Cleveland also noted that two other players, both fighting for roster spots, are unlikely to play Saturday against the Chiefs:

WR Anthony Schwartz - Hamstring

OL Wes Martin - Concussion

For Schwartz, it looks like the end of the road with the Browns is here. The former third-round selection has struggled catching and holding on to the football. From all accounts, Schwartz works really hard but it hasn’t worked out.

Given the timing of some of the injuries, it is possible that injury settlements must be reached if any of the above players are released in the coming days.

We will keep you up to date on any more injury and playing time news as it becomes available throughout the morning.