Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Preseason Finale Game Thread

Discuss the Browns vs. Chiefs game with other fans live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns Set Number: X163794 TK1

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs! This is your game thread to discuss the action, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date/Time: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Local Television: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Chiefs vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

