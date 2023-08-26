Browns injury: WR goes down on opening kickoff

As we have noted throughout preseason, the goal for every NFL team is to make it through preseason healthy. For the Cleveland Browns, they have stayed mostly healthy at starting and key depth positions.

Last preseason, WR/KR Jakeem Grant went down with an Achilles injury after being signed to revamp the Browns return game. A Pro Bowl returner, Grant had his contract restructured this offseason so he could fight to make the roster.

Throughout training camp, Grant was in line to make the 53-man and bring some juice to special teams. The first time he touched the ball in any kind of game for Cleveland, Grant got hurt again.

It was obvious how much pain he was in as soon as he went down.

They're bringing the cart out for Jakeem Grant Sr. Just terrible. Was working his way back from Achilles tear last year. https://t.co/V2N6ijhnDL — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 26, 2023

Shortly after, Grant’s leg was placed in an air cast:

Air cast on Jakeem Grant Sr.'s lower right leg as he's placed on the cart. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 26, 2023

The Browns quickly ruled him out with a knee injury which seems to confirm the severity of the injury.

We will keep you up to date as information on Grant’s injury becomes available.