Cade York leaves Chiefs game briefly after defender hits leg, returns shortly after

The start to the Cleveland Browns final preseason game has not been great with injuries a problem early. First, WR/KR Jakeem Grant left the field with what looks like a significant knee injury. Then, LB Jordan Kunaszyk left the game with what was noted as a possible head injury.

Then, after safety Juan Thornhill took an interception back for a touchdown, kicker Cade York went down with an injury on a point-after attempt.

York missed the attempt but a Chiefs defender hit his foot/leg after the kick, drawing a penalty. York went down holding his right foot and was taken into the injury tent.

Without a kicker, Cleveland made their two-point conversion leading to punter Corey Bojorquez taking York’s spot on the kickoff.

Shortly after the kick off, sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala noted on the telecast that “Cade York is perfectly fine” but was frustrated he couldn’t find his helmet in time to make the kickoff.

After another Browns interception, the offense added a touchdown which brought York back out for another PAT attempt. York crushed it right down the middle.