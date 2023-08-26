Browns’ start final preseason game strong against Chiefs, fall 33-32

The Cleveland Browns’ preseason is officially over, capped off with a 33-32 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Let’s get to the full game recap.

The Browns' offense got the ball first. Unfortunately, WR Jakeem Grant, who was playing for the first time this preseason, was carted off after attempting his first return.

The offense got to midfield right out of the gate, thanks to a 21-yard pass up the seam from QB Deshaun Watson to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. On a 2nd-and-10, new running back Jordan Wilkins fumbled an exchange with Watson, and the Chiefs pounced on it. Kansas City, sans Patrick Mahomes, drove to get a 32-yard field go and make it a 3-0 game.

The Browns went three-and-out on their next drive after Watson’s pass to WR Elijah Moore on third down was thrown a bit short. On Kansas City's next drive, facing a 3rd-and-1, QB Shane Buechele was picked off by a darting S Juan Thornhill, who returned it 34 yards for a touchdown!

K Cade York then missed the extra point, but a flag was thrown for running into the kicker. York was writhing in pain and went to the medical tent. Watson came back on for a two-point conversion, and he handed it off to Watson, who got in from a yard out to make it an 8-3 game.

On the Chiefs' next drive, facing a 3rd-and-10, CB Martin Emerson had tight coverage to force a breakup that was deflected into the arms of S Rodney McLeod. He returned it 14 yards to the 16-yard line.

A few plays later, on 3rd-and-4 from the 10 yard line, Watson hit TE David Njoku in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown, making it a 15-3 game.

The defense continued the intensity, forcing a three-and-out and a punt. That allowed the offense to put together their first lengthy drive, although it did include this 53-yard pass from Watson to WR Amari Cooper:

Several plays later, RB John Kelly finished the drive off from 2 yards out, making it a 22-3 game to close out the first quarter and the day for the Browns' first-teamers.

The Chiefs got their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter, when WR Justyn Ross used his height to snag the ball:

YOU GOT ROSS'D pic.twitter.com/YOSXNLJdEk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

That made it a 22-10 game. The Browns' offense had difficulty mustering much in the second quarter with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the game. QB Blaine Gabbert was now in for the Chiefs, and he got a couple of open passes to receivers to get to the red zone at the two-minute warning. The defense then had very poor tackling on a dumpoff pass on 3rd-and-15 that RB La’Mical Perine scored on from 20 yards out. The two-point try was no good, keeping it a 22-16 game with 1:39 remaining in the first half.

Made EVERYBODY miss pic.twitter.com/lLjM7XdoOk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Cleveland had to punt before the end of the half after DTR couldn't connect with WR Austin Watkins on a third down pass. With 0:36 to go, the Chiefs tried to run the offense for practice reps, and it backfired. Gabbert's pass went off his receiver in the flat and deflected right to CB Caleb Biggers, who had an uncontested 27-yard pick six to make it a 29-16 game at the half.

DTR got one more series to begin the third quarter, but it was a three-and-out. Gabbert proceeded to lead a lengthy drive, capped off with a 43-yard touchdown pass, to draw the Chiefs closer at 29-23:

Bullseye Blaine pic.twitter.com/XitBnMgtkR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Mid-way through the third quarter, QB Kellen Mond took over the offense and threw an ill-advised pass that was returned to the 26-yard line.

OH DOGGONE, THERE'S AN INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/O7PlxtSnVw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Despite tight coverage, the Chiefs re-gained the lead at 30-29 when QB Chris Oladokun found TE Matt Bushman from 11 yards out.

Bushman said MY BALL! pic.twitter.com/V5egn3dCAW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Flashforward to the fourth quarter, and with 4:23 to go, York put the Browns ahead 32-30 with a 40-yard field goal. Kansas City got in range for a field goal of their own, which was good from 44 yards out to make it a 33-32 game with 1:48 to go in the game. That gave Mond and York one more crack at trying to lead a comeback.

A dumpoff to Felton picked up an additional 15 yards due to a defender ripping his helmet off. York came on for a 43-yard field goal attempt with a minute to go, but the kick was deflected (blocked) and no good.

We’ll have our 53-man roster projection posted to DBN soon, so stay tuned!

Quick Hitters