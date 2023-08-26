2 Browns linebackers leave game versus Chiefs with injuries

As the Cleveland Browns take a lead going into halftime of their fourth preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, injury concerns will be an important story coming out of the game.

On the first play of the game, WR/KR Jakeem Grant was injured. Returning after missing all of last year with an injury, Grant was quickly ruled out with what looked like a significant injury. Kick Cade York looked to get hurt after a point after attempt but returned to the game.

The Browns also lost two linebackers for the game.

Jordan Kunaszyk, an important member of special teams, went out with a knee injury:

#Browns LB Jordan Kunaszyk stayed down on the field, now walking off with trainers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 26, 2023

The team ruled him out shortly after.

Then, later in the second quarter, Tony Fields II was taken to the medical tent:

Tony Fields II coming out of the medical tent and walking with trainers to the #Browns locker room. Second linebacker to be injured today. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 26, 2023

Cleveland announced that Fields was being evaluated for a potential concussion.

Re-signed this offseason, Kunaszyk seemed to have a roster spot locked up while Fields, drafted in the fifth round in 2021, is squarely on the roster bubble.

We will keep you up to date on the extent of the injuries as information becomes available. With roster cuts likely in the next few days, we should learn about them quickly.