Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection

It is time for my 53-man roster projection for the Cleveland Browns. General Manager Andrew Berry will have to trim the roster from 87 players to 53 players by 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 29. This projection is based on the weeks of training camp reports, the preseason games to date, and my general instincts.

Browns 53-Man Roster & Cuts Projection

Pos Final Roster Practice Squad (Cut) Players Cut / IR / Opt-Out QB

(2) Deshaun Watson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Kellen Mond RB

(3) Nick Chubb

Jerome Ford

Demetric Felton John Kelly Jordan Wilkins

Hassan Hall WR

(6) Amari Cooper

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Elijah Moore

Cedric Tillman

David Bell

Austin Watkins Mike Harley Jr. Marquise Goodwin

Jaelon Darden

Jakeem Grant

Anthony Schwartz

Jalen Wayne

Michael Woods TE

(3) David Njoku

Jordan Akins

Harrison Bryant Zaire Mitchell-Paden Miller Forristall

Thomas Greaney OL

(10) Jedrick Wills

Joel Bitonio

Ethan Pocic

Wyatt Teller

Jack Conklin

James Hudson III

Dawand Jones

Michael Dunn

Nick Harris

Luke Wypler Tyrone Wheatley Drew Forbes

Colby Gossett

Derrick Kelly

Wes Martin DL

(10) Myles Garrett

Dalvin Tomlinson

Shelby Harris

Za'Darius Smith

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Jordan Elliott

Siaka Ika

Isaiah McGuire

Maurice Hurst

Alex Wright Lonnie Phelps

Isaiah Thomas

Tommy Togiai Trysten Hill

Sam Kamara

Jeremiah Martin LB

(6) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Anthony Walker

Sione Takitaki

Matthew Adams

Tony Fields II

Jordan Kunaszyk Mohamoud Diabate Cam Bright

Charlie Thomas S

(4) Juan Thornhill

Grant Delpit

Rodney McLeod

D'Anthony Bell Ronnie Hickman

Tanner McCalister Nate Meadors CB

(6) Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome

Martin Emerson

Cameron Mitchell

A.J. Green III

Mike Ford Caleb Biggers Lorenzo Burns

Gavin Heslop ST

(3) Cade York

Corey Bojorquez

Charley Hughlett

The list above contains 53 players that I kept. Because practice squads are so big (16 players), I have created a specific column for those players too — although I did not fully fill it. Listed below would be just the 53-man roster, if I was correct on everything:

53-Man Roster Depth Chart (Projected) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) QB - 2 Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson Robinson RB - 3 Nick Chubb Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton WR - 6 Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Austin Watkins TE - 3 David Njoku Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant OT - 4 Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin James Hudson, Dawand Jones Guard - 4 Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn, Nick Harris Center - 2 Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler DE - 5 Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire DT - 5 Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, Siaka Ika LB - 6 Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki, Jordan Kunaszyk, Matthew Adams, Tony Fields CB - 6 Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson A.J. Green, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell Safety - 4 Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit D'Anthony Bell, Rodney McLeod Kicker - 1 Cade York Punter - 1 Corey Bojorquez LS - 1 Charley Hughlett

General Roster Projection Notes

The quarterback situation is shaky if Deshaun Watson goes down, but let’s be honest: Kellen Mond wouldn’t be the savior, and by the team trading Josh Dobbs , it means they were ready to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the backup.

goes down, but let’s be honest: wouldn’t be the savior, and by the team trading , it means they were ready to roll with as the backup. Running back was a difficult decision. Nick Chubb is really the only roster spot we are certain about. For much of the season, we know Jerome Ford will be the second running back. He’ll definitely make the roster, but if he is not ready for Week 1, who is making the team to be the backup? And who would be the third running back anyway? I thought John Kelly at the beginning of camp, but Demetric Felton took reps at running back this camp and was shifty. I was thinking of writing him off still, but now with Jakeem Grant’s injury, Felton might be the return man again, and could pull double duty at running back. What about Jordan Wilkins , who has the most experience? Tough to decide, I feel like I’m going thin at running back here.

is really the only roster spot we are certain about. For much of the season, we know will be the second running back. He’ll definitely make the roster, but if he is not ready for Week 1, who is making the team to be the backup? And who would be the third running back anyway? I thought at the beginning of camp, but took reps at running back this camp and was shifty. I was thinking of writing him off still, but now with injury, Felton might be the return man again, and could pull double duty at running back. What about , who has the most experience? Tough to decide, I feel like I’m going thin at running back here. At wide receiver, we’re saying goodbye to Anthony Schwartz . It’s impossible for me to know the health condition of Marquise Goodwin — sometimes you can put them on the roster temporarily, but I don’t think they’ll want to sacrifice too many of those spots when they might already do it with ( Alex Wright ) as you’ll see later. The biggest question mark here for me is whether Austin Watkins makes it. Everything about his depth chart movement (stuck on second- or third-team) tells me that he wouldn’t be a normal 53-man roster contributor. However, since he was hot this camp, he might require a stash. He could also make it, and then be waived later (to fly under the radar) and then go on the practice squad.

. It’s impossible for me to know the health condition of — sometimes you can put them on the roster temporarily, but I don’t think they’ll want to sacrifice too many of those spots when they might already do it with ( ) as you’ll see later. The biggest question mark here for me is whether makes it. Everything about his depth chart movement (stuck on second- or third-team) tells me that he wouldn’t be a normal 53-man roster contributor. However, since he was hot this camp, he might require a stash. He could also make it, and then be waived later (to fly under the radar) and then go on the practice squad. Tight end is another tough one because we have no pulse on what the deal is with Harrison Bryant .

. At offensive line, my biggest decision was deciding between Nick Harris and Luke Wypler . If the team can trade Harris, they probably would, but I don’t think there is any market out there for him. Ultimately, I decided to keep both of them.

and . If the team can trade Harris, they probably would, but I don’t think there is any market out there for him. Ultimately, I decided to keep both of them. On the defensive line, I’m using the strategy to keep Alex Wright initially, and then putting him on IR later so that he can return later this season. That would free up a roster spot for a waiver claim, or someone the team cut. Tommy Togiai was a toss-up; with a new defensive coaching change and veterans brought in, I think it’s easy to lose him in the shuffle.

initially, and then putting him on IR later so that he can return later this season. That would free up a roster spot for a waiver claim, or someone the team cut. was a toss-up; with a new defensive coaching change and veterans brought in, I think it’s easy to lose him in the shuffle. At linebacker, I passed on Mohamoud Diabate , but would like him on the practice squad. He had a nice camp, but I think a lot of the buzz came from one strong preseason game. What will out-weigh that is special teams contributions, which is what Matthew Adams , Tony Fields , and Jordan Kunaszyk have to offer. Is that too many linebackers? Maybe — but I don’t know if Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki are ready to jump into full roles just yet.

, but would like him on the practice squad. He had a nice camp, but I think a lot of the buzz came from one strong preseason game. What will out-weigh that is special teams contributions, which is what , , and have to offer. Is that too many linebackers? Maybe — but I don’t know if and are ready to jump into full roles just yet. At safety, I’m trying not to buy into Ronnie Hickman just because of his interception numbers in preseason games. I think the team still likes D’Anthony Bell , and we also have to remember that just because you waive a guy like Hickman, it doesn’t mean 31 other teams are going to be dying to claim him for their 53-man roster. Put him on the practice squad.

just because of his interception numbers in preseason games. I think the team still likes , and we also have to remember that just because you waive a guy like Hickman, it doesn’t mean 31 other teams are going to be dying to claim him for their 53-man roster. Put him on the practice squad. At cornerback, after the first three corners, I don’t know if we learned a lot about this team’s depth. Cameron Mitchell makes it because he’s a draft pick, but is A.J. Green still valued as the fourth cornerback? And does Mike Ford still have a spot for his special teams contributors and experience?

makes it because he’s a draft pick, but is still valued as the fourth cornerback? And does still have a spot for his special teams contributors and experience? Cade York . Ugh. At the very least, he can make the 53-man roster initially, because there was no other kicker in camp. But we will see during the week how other team’s roster cuts are, and whether the Browns try to sign or claim a different kicker.

. Ugh. At the very least, he can make the 53-man roster initially, because there was no other kicker in camp. But we will see during the week how other team’s roster cuts are, and whether the Browns try to sign or claim a different kicker. Note: I have the option to update my 53-man projection if injury-related or other news comes out today, as far as counting my accuracy goes. I always try to aim for at least 49/53!

