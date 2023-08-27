Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/27/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns 53-man roster projection (Chris Pokorny) - It is time for my 53-man roster projection for the Cleveland Browns. General Manager Andrew Berry will have to trim the roster from 87 players to 53 players by 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 29. This projection is based on the weeks of training camp reports, the preseason games to date, and my general instincts.
- Major Browns injury concern news comes up after game (Jared Mueller) - The Browns placed cornerback Denzel Ward in the concussion protocol after Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Browns’ start final preseason game strong against Chiefs, fall 33-32 (Chris Pokorny) - The Cleveland Browns’ preseason is officially over, capped off with a 33-32 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Let’s get to the full game recap.
- Browns QB fined for illegal block (Thomas Moore) - Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson closes out a memorable preseason with a fine from the NFL for his block in the game against Philadelphia.
- One year later: The Nick Harris query (Barry Shuck) - And now, after tearing his ACL in the first preseason game a year ago along with a lost season, Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is resting in a tough spot. Not only is he no longer the starter at center, but in the April NFL Draft the franchise selected center Luke Wypler out of Ohio State in the sixth round. Wypler was generally considered to be a third-round pick, so the value is definitely there.
- Browns roster cuts could include surprise veterans for a technical reason (Jared Mueller) - The NFL transaction wire is just days away from being overloaded with moves. For the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, ending their preseason on Saturday could lead to moves being spread out over an extra day. While there seems to be a large number of “locks” to make the Cleveland roster, a technical requirement could lead to one or more of those being cut at the initial 53-man time.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns K Cade York: ‘Pity p----- me off; I want to be a weapon’ (cleveland.com) - As far as Cade York is concerned, everyone can take their well-wishes and votes of confidence and chuck them into the kicking net. He wasn’t comforted in the slightest by all the support he received from his teammates and coaches after his potential 43-yard gamewinning field goal was blocked with 54 seconds left in the Browns 33-32 loss to the Chiefs in the preseason finale.
- Browns’ Jakeem Grant carted off vs. Chiefs with knee injury (ESPN) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after suffering a “significant” right knee injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
- I feel good about Browns, but maybe not for the reasons you think (Terry Pluto) - Seeing Deshaun Watson complete some passes, now that has to feel good for Browns fans as they watched their team Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Deshaun Watson plays good enough in Cleveland Browns preseason finale vs. Chiefs (Beacon Journal) - The start was ominous for the Browns and Deshaun Watson. The way it ended, at least while the starters were in the game, was good enough in what became a 33-32 loss in Saturday’s preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs.
- 3 Big Takeaways: Browns’ starting D produces multiple big plays in preseason finale (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cleveland’s defense had an impressive showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday’s first half. The unit made several key plays, including three interceptions, two of which directly resulted in points and another that set up the Browns offense for a short drive and touchdown.
NFL:
- Josh Jacobs returning to Raiders on sweetened deal (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs agreed to terms on a one-year contract Saturday, paving the way for the star running back to be on the field for the club’s season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.
- Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: ‘I’m really happy for him’ (NFL.com) - The San Francisco 49ers quarterback room has been one of the main topics to follow this offseason. With Brock Purdy expected to be the starter in Week 1 after recovering from suffering a torn UCL in January and Sam Darnold winning the No. 2 spot in the depth chart earlier this week, San Francisco made a splash on Friday by trading Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.
- On the road with NFL reporter Peter King: Stars, stories and seeing the end of the line (The Athletic $$) - “The first rule of the car,” Peter King proclaims as we buckle up, “is we keep it clean. At the end of every day, we throw away all the garbage.” Today, the garbage will include napkins Peter uses to wipe up his vanilla Concrete Mixer, which he spilled on the floor not long after the first rule of the car was established. Spills will happen on a 19-team training camp tour like Peter is on. And so will stories.
Loading comments...