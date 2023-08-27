Cleveland Browns 53-man roster tracker

The Cleveland Browns have until Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET to make roster cuts and announce their initial 53-man roster.

Some of those cuts or rumors about roster moves might leak early, though, so we will be tracking everything we can over the next few days. Will we see bubble players like Austin Watkins, Mohamoud Diabate, and Ronnie Hickman make the roster? Could there be bigger-name moves involving Anthony Schwartz, Cade York, or Nick Harris? Roster moves from other teams might be of interest to track too.

All players that are released must go through waivers and are eligible to be claimed by any other team until 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday. After that, any unclaimed player can be signed and teams will begin to fill out their 16-man practice squads.

You can also use the comments section to discuss cuts around the NFL who may be of interest to Cleveland.

Browns Roster Cuts Live Blog

9:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! In case you missed it, I posted my 53-man roster projection on Saturday, following the Browns' 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was great to see some of the fan feedback, and then Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore already have their own articles up on agreements or disagreements with my projection. Jared Mueller thinks he can fix the projection with one move.

List of Browns Roster Cuts So Far

This list will be updated today as news comes in:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

TBA

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

DE Charles Wiley (Thursday)

INJURED RESERVE