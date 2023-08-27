Browns trade backup OT for ‘22 4th round RB

The Cleveland Browns will have an initial 53-man roster early this week but, knowing GM Andrew Berry’s history, it won’t be the team’s roster for Week 1. We noted there could be veterans released and re-signed due to a technical need. We also shared one trade we thought would fill multiple needs on the roster.

Looking at our final 53-man projected Browns roster, a hole was clear at the running back position. Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL but after him, Jerome Ford is unproven and hurt and question marks lingered behind him.

Not anymore, it seems, as Cleveland has acquired RB Pierre Strong Jr. from the New England Patriots:

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

Strong was the 22nd selection in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft (127th overall), 29 picks ahead of where the Browns selected Ford.

The 5’11” Strong ran a 4.37 40-yard dash head of the draft with a 36” vertical and 10’4” broad jump.

As a rookie, the 24-year-old out of South Dakota State had 10 rushing attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown. Strong also returned five kicks for 115 yards while contributing 143 snaps on special teams.

A college tight end, Wheatley has bounced around, mostly as a training camp body and practice squad player, since going undrafted in 2021. He also played in The Spring League as a part of his transition to offensive line.

The son of RB Tyrone Wheatley, the younger Wheatley had shown improvement throughout the preseason but was stuck behind a number of players in Cleveland. He gets a fresh shot at a roster spot with the Patriots.

While Strong was a fourth-round pick just last year, it is interesting that New England gave up on him so soon for a player who hasn’t played a snap at the NFL level.

What are your thoughts on Berry’s latest move? Join the comment section below to discuss the Browns new RB3 and kick returner: