Good and Bad: Updates on Denzel Ward, Marquise Goodwin & Jordan Kunaszyk

As the Cleveland Browns look to make final roster decisions to get down to the initial 53-man, injuries are likely to play a significant role in some of the decisions. We already know Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas could miss a few weeks after surgery but Saturday’s preseason finale brought a number of other injuries.

Today, HC Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media and provided the following updates:

There is a lot to unpack there with Ward’s concussion, as we noted last night, a huge concern but the return of Goodwin is the exciting news that could shake up the roster.

With Grant out and Goodwin returning, it is still possible that the Browns will keep seven receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Austin Watkins would be the primary benefactor of the team doing so.

Goodwin’s speed is an undeniable positive for Cleveland’s offense but it will be interesting to see how long it takes him to get back into playing shape.

We will continue to make updates to our roster tracker as news becomes available. Goodwin, Grant and Kunaszyk news will all impact decisions made over the next couple of days.

How do you think Goodwin’s return impacts the Browns offense and roster decisions? Join the comment section below: