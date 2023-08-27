Browns make 12 roster moves, reduce roster to 76

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of moves left to make but have decided to get ahead of things for Tuesday. We are keeping track of all the roster moves made by the team in our tracker while breaking down the bigger ones as well.

So far, we have updates on a ton of injuries and a now-confirmed trade for a running back to start off the day.

The Browns then announced 12 roster moves to cut the 90-man roster down to 76 players leaving 23 moves left to be made.

The two biggest names on the list of 12 is WR/KR Jakeem Grant going on injured reserve, ending his season and WR Anthony Schwartz being waived.

Grant’s injury leads to his second year in a row with Cleveland spent on the IR.

Schwartz has struggled as a wide receiver since GM Andrew Berry made him a third-round selection. The speedster had just 14 receptions for 186 yards and 10 rushing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Auburn product never seemed to get the hang of catching and holding onto the football. He also struggled with some injuries including that he is being waived with an injury designation.

The other 10 moves from the Browns:

Waived

CB Caleb Biggers

LB Cam Bright

TE Miller Forristall

TE Thomas Greaney

CB Gavin Heslop

T Derrick Kelly II

S Nate Meadors

WR Jalen Wayne

Contract terminated

G Colby Gossett

RB Jordan Wilkins

We will keep you up to date on all the moves, reported and official, on our tracker so make sure you are refreshing there as often as possible.