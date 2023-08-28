Daily Dawg Chow 8/28: Browns cut multiple players including Anthony Schwartz

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns make 12 roster moves, reduce roster to 76 (Jared Mueller) Anthony Scwhartz, Jakeem Grant the two big name moves
- Good and Bad: Updates on Denzel Ward, Marquise Goodwin & Jordan Kunaszyk (Jared Mueller) Browns injury updates have a little bit of everything to them
- Cleveland Browns 53-man roster tracker (Chris Pokorny) Tracking Browns trimming the roster to 53 before Tuesday’s 4:00 PM deadline.
- Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection (Chris Pokorny) Predicting which players will survive roster cuts and make the Cleveland Browns’ roster to start the 2023 season.
- Who is Pierre Strong, Jr.? What does he offer the Browns in the running back room? (Barry Shuck) Two days before the cutdown day, the Browns make a trade
- Kevin Stefanski: ‘I think Cade (York) is very talented’ (Thomas Moore) Browns HC publicly supports his struggling placekicker, but will York reward the coach’s faith in him?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Former Auburn WR waived by Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “He also totaled 1,433 career receiving yards on 117 catches with six touchdowns in 36 games at Auburn. Schwartz is also a track star and may pursue a career in track and field.”
- Browns reduce roster to 76 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53.”
- Browns’ Grant has a season-ending injury and Ward has a concussion. Goodwin is back from blood clots (Associated Press) “Very disappointed for Jakeem,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday on a Zoom call. “To see a guy that worked so hard to come back from the previous injuries. I just marvel at his strength and I know his teammates do as well, so that’s a tough one. We had high hopes for Jakeem.”
- Patriots-Browns trade grades: RB Pierre Strong Jr. traded to Cleveland in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (CBS) “The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have executed a player swap ahead of the roster cutdown deadline for the second consecutive year.”
- Cade York has got to go! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier responds to some questions from his audience
A few changes already to the Browns roster, how are you feeling about Goodwin’s return, Schwartz’s departure and Grant to IR?
