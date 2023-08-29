Browns current 72 person roster before final moves to get down to the 53-man

The NFL will see a flurry of roster moves over the next 48 hours as teams are required to get down to a 53-man roster plus their practice squad. The initial roster isn’t the final roster for Week 1.

For the Cleveland Browns, a number of moves have already been made to cut the roster down with a lot left to go.

Based on the current information on the team’s site and reports about a couple of players who are technically still on the roster but are being let go, the Browns roster looks like this with 72 players on it:

Offense

Quarterback: (3) Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kellen Mond

Running back: (6) Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr., Hassan Hall

Wide Receiver: (10) Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, David Bell, Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin, Jaelon Darden, Mike Harley Jr., Austin Watkins Jr., Michael Woods II

Tight End: (4) David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Tackle: (4) Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones

Guard: (2) Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller

Center: (3) Ethan Pocic, Nick Harris, Luke Wypler

Defense

Defensive End: (9) Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas, Sam Kamara, Jeremiah Martin, Lonnie Phelps

Defensive Tackle: (7) Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, Siaki Ika, Tommy Togiai, Trysten Hill

Linebacker: (8) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Mohamoud Diabate, Charlie Thomas III

Cornerback: (7) Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Marin Emerson Jr., AJ Green III, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell, Lorenzo Burns

Safety: (6) Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod, D’Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman, Tanner McCalister

Special Teams (3)

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Corey Bojorquez

Long snapper: Charley Hughlett

Going through the list, it seems there will be a lot of difficult decisions to cut 19 more players. What do you think of the current roster and a player or two that you think will get cut but shouldn’t? Join the roster discussion in the comments below: