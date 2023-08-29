NFL roster moves: Two 2022 Browns defenders back on the market

There are going to be so many moves throughout the NFL that it will be hard to track Tuesday and Wednesday. For the Cleveland Browns, those moves started on Monday and we have more reports Tuesday morning already as well.

The Browns spent this offseason really revamping their defense for new coordinator Jim Schwartz. Despite all of the seeming upgrades, many still have concern about the team’s linebacker position and uncertainty about what the defense will actually produce like when they get on the field.

While we can’t cover every single move from around the league that either could impact Cleveland’s roster or involve former players, a couple of defenders from the Browns roster in 2022 hit the market Tuesday morning.

First was LB Deion Jones:

Panthers are releasing veteran linebacker Deion Jones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Then came safety Ronnie Harrison:

Colts are releasing veteran safety Ronnie Harrison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Jones had an up-and-down season with Cleveland last year but seemed healthier in preseason while Harrison just recently signed with Indianapolis and could see a return there on the team’s practice squad.

Given the injury concerns at linebacker, a reunion with Jones is possible If Schwartz thinks he can be a good fit. For GM Andrew Berry, it could come down to balancing a veteran like Jones versus a younger player with special teams capabilities like Mohamoud Diabate.

Something to keep an eye on as soon as Jones is officially released. As veterans, neither former Browns defender will be subject to waivers.

Would you be interested in a return of either Jones or Harrison this year? Share why or why not in the comment section below: