Browns Reacts Survey: Is Cleveland's offense and defense ready for the regular season?

It is time for another series of NFL Reacts polls for Cleveland Browns fans. With the preseason concluded, we're asking three questions, with each of them touching on a different unit.

First up, we're seeing what you think of the decision to trade for K Dustin Hopkins. Something had to be done, but does it ease your concerns about the kicker position? Are there any souls out there who actually wanted to keep K Cade York?

Then, we ask about the offense: after seeing the first-teamers in the preseason, what are your thoughts? Are they ready to go? Does it look like they still need to get in sync? Or are you concerned about them? Every team has issues they'd work on, but I thought Deshaun Watson didn't look erratic like he did at the end of last season. We also didn't have Nick Chubb play in the preseason, so I think I'd lean toward saying the offense is ready to go.

We asked the same question about the defense. We saw very little of the starters together this preseason, but from what little we did see, Jim Schwartz has these guys fired up and ready to be playmakerd.

