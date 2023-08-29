Cleveland Browns roster cuts: Team announces initial 53-man roster

The following players were waived, cut, or placed on IR by the Cleveland Browns, trimming their roster to the league-required 53 players. Make sure you react to all of the cuts in the comments section below! The final 53-man roster is also at the bottom of this post.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton

RB Jordan Wilkins

RB John Kelly

RB Hassan Hall

WR Austin Watkins

WR Anthony Schwartz (injury designation)

(injury designation) WR Jaylen Darden

WR Michael Harley

WR Jalen Wayne

TE Miller Forristall

TE Thomas Greaney

OG Michael Dunn

OT Derrick Kelly

OG Colby Gossett

OG Wes Martin

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

DE Tommy Togiai

DT Trysten Hill

DE Isaiah Thomas

DE Sam Kamara

DT Maurice Hurst

DE Charles Wiley (Thursday)

(Thursday) DL Jeremiah Martin

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas

LB Cam Bright

CB Caleb Biggers

CB Lorenzo Burns

CB Gavin Heslop

S Tanner McCalister

S Nate Meadors

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS CUT

K Cade York

INJURED RESERVE

WR Jakeem Grant

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST

OG Drew Forbes

WR Michael Woods

Other Notes

As always, remember that this is the initial 53-man roster. The team could place a few players on IR, or still cut certain players to make room for waiver claims. For example, DE Alex Wright is expected to go on IR this week, and OG Michael Dunn could be re-signed after a move like that.

is expected to go on IR this week, and OG could be re-signed after a move like that. From my final roster projection, I got 48/53 (90.5%) of my picks correct. I always aim for above 90%, and I just barely cleared it. I thought for sure I was going to miss the mark when the trades for RB Pierre Strong and K Dustin Hopkins came out after my projection, as well as the announcement that WR Marquise Goodwin had been cleared.

and K came out after my projection, as well as the announcement that WR had been cleared. As far as last-minute cuts go in the final batch of cuts, the only one of note was that DT Maurice Hurst was cut. That could be another example of a temporary move, since LB Jordan Kunaszyk made the roster, despite being likely to go on IR soon.

Initial 53-Man Roster (as of 8/29/23) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) QB - 2 Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson RB - 3 Nick Chubb Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong WR - 6 Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin TE - 3 David Njoku Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant OT - 4 Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin James Hudson, Dawand Jones Guard - 3 Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller Nick Harris Center - 2 Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler DE - 5 Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire DT - 4 Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris Jordan Elliott, Siaka Ika LB - 7 Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki, Mohamoud Diabate, Matthew Adams, Tony Fields, Jordan Kunaszyk CB - 6 Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson A.J. Green, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell Safety - 5 Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit D'Anthony Bell, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman Kicker - 1 Dustin Hopkins Punter - 1 Corey Bojorquez LS - 1 Charley Hughlett

