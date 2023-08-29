Cleveland Browns roster cuts: Team announces initial 53-man roster

The following players were waived, cut, or placed on IR by the Cleveland Browns, trimming their roster to the league-required 53 players. Make sure you react to all of the cuts in the comments section below! The final 53-man roster is also at the bottom of this post.
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT
- QB Kellen Mond
- RB Demetric Felton
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- RB John Kelly
- RB Hassan Hall
- WR Austin Watkins
- WR Anthony Schwartz (injury designation)
- WR Jaylen Darden
- WR Michael Harley
- WR Jalen Wayne
- TE Miller Forristall
- TE Thomas Greaney
- OG Michael Dunn
- OT Derrick Kelly
- OG Colby Gossett
- OG Wes Martin
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT
- DE Tommy Togiai
- DT Trysten Hill
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- DE Sam Kamara
- DT Maurice Hurst
- DE Charles Wiley (Thursday)
- DL Jeremiah Martin
- DE Lonnie Phelps
- LB Charlie Thomas
- LB Cam Bright
- CB Caleb Biggers
- CB Lorenzo Burns
- CB Gavin Heslop
- S Tanner McCalister
- S Nate Meadors
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS CUT
- K Cade York
INJURED RESERVE
- WR Jakeem Grant
RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST
- OG Drew Forbes
- WR Michael Woods
Other Notes
- As always, remember that this is the initial 53-man roster. The team could place a few players on IR, or still cut certain players to make room for waiver claims. For example, DE Alex Wright is expected to go on IR this week, and OG Michael Dunn could be re-signed after a move like that.
- From my final roster projection, I got 48/53 (90.5%) of my picks correct. I always aim for above 90%, and I just barely cleared it. I thought for sure I was going to miss the mark when the trades for RB Pierre Strong and K Dustin Hopkins came out after my projection, as well as the announcement that WR Marquise Goodwin had been cleared.
- As far as last-minute cuts go in the final batch of cuts, the only one of note was that DT Maurice Hurst was cut. That could be another example of a temporary move, since LB Jordan Kunaszyk made the roster, despite being likely to go on IR soon.
Initial 53-Man Roster (as of 8/29/23)
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|QB - 2
|Deshaun Watson
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|RB - 3
|Nick Chubb
|Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong
|WR - 6
|Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore
|Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin
|TE - 3
|David Njoku
|Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant
|OT - 4
|Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin
|James Hudson, Dawand Jones
|Guard - 3
|Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller
|Nick Harris
|Center - 2
|Ethan Pocic
|Luke Wypler
|DE - 5
|Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith
|Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire
|DT - 4
|Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris
|Jordan Elliott, Siaka Ika
|LB - 7
|Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Sione Takitaki, Mohamoud Diabate, Matthew Adams, Tony Fields, Jordan Kunaszyk
|CB - 6
|Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson
|A.J. Green, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell
|Safety - 5
|Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit
|D'Anthony Bell, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman
|Kicker - 1
|Dustin Hopkins
|Punter - 1
|Corey Bojorquez
|LS - 1
|Charley Hughlett
