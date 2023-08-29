Browns roster updates: 3 return to practice from injuries, 2 out ill, a new QB expected

The fields in Berea, Ohio are much quieter on Tuesday than they have been in a long time for the Cleveland Browns. Some of the neighbors might be welcoming more peaceful afternoons after 90 men became the initial Browns 53-man roster.

We tracked along as player after player was reported to be moving on including a number of GM Andrew Berry’s NFL draft picks. Now, we have an initial roster that will change on Wednesday with Alex Wright and Jordan Kunasyzk expected to go on injured reserve and Michael Dunn and Maurice Hurst expected to be re-signed.

Today we also got news that RB Jerome Ford, WR Marquise Goodwin and TE Harrison Bryant returned to practice while trade acquisition RB Pierre Strong Jr. took part in his first practice with the team.

Not all news was good for Cleveland as CB Denzel Ward missed practice in concussion protocol while QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore were out due to illness.

As noted with Dunn and Hurst, the Browns initial 53-man roster is nowhere near their final roster and won’t be the team’s roster for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. HC Kevin Stefanski noted that a quarterback would be added, to either the 53-man or the practice squad, in the near future:

Stefanski: We will definitely add another QB soon. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 29, 2023

While it is possible that Kellen Mond could return, Stefanski could be on the lookout for a quarterback he’d be more comfortable turning to if needed after a full year and offseason with Mond.

As always, we will keep you up to date on all the roster changes, workouts, rumors and reports related to the Browns.

