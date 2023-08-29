53-man roster cuts: AFC North review

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL cut down their 90-man rosters to their initial 53-man version. For the Browns, this mostly led to what was expected outside of a couple of adjustments at the bottom of the roster.
GM Andrew Berry took a knife to some of his previous NFL draft decisions as raised expectations and Jim Schwartz’s arrival as defensive coordinator led to changes. The Browns are not finished making changes with more expected tomorrow including an additional quarterback.
With the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on the schedule for Cleveland’s first two weeks and the Baltimore Ravens coming to town in Week 4 (and the general importance of competing for the AFC North), it is important to take a look at what those three teams did today as well.
Bengals 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest
- OL La’el Collins placed on the PUP list, must miss first four week of the season
- Former Ohio State Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman waived
- QBs Trevor Siemian, Reid Sinnett waived leaving Jake Browning (27 years old, zero NFL pass attempts) as Joe Burrow’s backup
Ravens 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest
- As of 7:30 PM, Baltimore had not announced any of their roster decisions
- RB Melvin Gordon III released
- QB Josh Johnson released, QB Anthony Brown waived
- WR Laquon Treadwell released, expected to return to the practice squad
- DE Jadeveon Clowney has made the team
- LB Tyus Bowser will start the year on the non-football injury list
- Ravens announced their moves at 7:48 PM
Steelers 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest
- Behind the Steel Curtain did most of the work for us with their eight surprises piece
- Two punters on the initial roster
- NT Breidan Fehoka released
- OL Kendrick Green traded
- Just three running backs and three tight ends kept
You can take a look at each team’s roster moves in the links above, does anything stand out to you in the ultracompetitive AFC North at the initial 53-man roster cuts?
