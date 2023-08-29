53-man roster cuts: AFC North review

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL cut down their 90-man rosters to their initial 53-man version. For the Browns, this mostly led to what was expected outside of a couple of adjustments at the bottom of the roster.

GM Andrew Berry took a knife to some of his previous NFL draft decisions as raised expectations and Jim Schwartz’s arrival as defensive coordinator led to changes. The Browns are not finished making changes with more expected tomorrow including an additional quarterback.

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on the schedule for Cleveland’s first two weeks and the Baltimore Ravens coming to town in Week 4 (and the general importance of competing for the AFC North), it is important to take a look at what those three teams did today as well.

Bengals 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest

OL La’el Collins placed on the PUP list, must miss first four week of the season

Former Ohio State Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman waived

QBs Trevor Siemian, Reid Sinnett waived leaving Jake Browning (27 years old, zero NFL pass attempts) as Joe Burrow’s backup

Ravens 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest

As of 7:30 PM, Baltimore had not announced any of their roster decisions

RB Melvin Gordon III released

QB Josh Johnson released, QB Anthony Brown waived

WR Laquon Treadwell released, expected to return to the practice squad

DE Jadeveon Clowney has made the team

LB Tyus Bowser will start the year on the non-football injury list

Ravens announced their moves at 7:48 PM

Steelers 53-Man Roster Decisions of Interest

Behind the Steel Curtain did most of the work for us with their eight surprises piece

Two punters on the initial roster

NT Breidan Fehoka released

OL Kendrick Green traded

Just three running backs and three tight ends kept

You can take a look at each team’s roster moves in the links above, does anything stand out to you in the ultracompetitive AFC North at the initial 53-man roster cuts?