Jets vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play their first preseason game today against the New York Jets. This is the first time the Browns have been involved in the Hall of Fame game since 1999. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH

Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH TV Channel: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst).

NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Southwest.

80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Jets by 1.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Jets by 1.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 33.5

TV Distribution Map

The game will air nationally on NBC. Locally, the game will air in Northeast Ohio on Channel 3 (WKYC).

Hall of Fame Induction

Browns LT Joe Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will prominently be featured as part of this year’s class. His inclusion is the reason why the Browns are taking part in this game. See our exclusive interview with Thomas:

Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: DBN’s exclusive interview with Browns legend right before he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: https://t.co/TRLa2mNNFU — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) August 2, 2023

Connections

Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (linebacker, 2001-03) and tight ends coach Ron Middleton (tight end, 1989) are both former Browns players. Boyer won the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2002 and later served as a training camp intern in 2009.

(linebacker, 2001-03) and tight ends coach Ron Middleton (tight end, 1989) are both former Browns players. Boyer won the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2002 and later served as a training camp intern in 2009. Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage served in numerous roles with the Browns. He served as defensive assistant from 1991-93, transitioned to scout from 1993-95, and was hired as senior vice president/general manager of the team from 2005-08.

served in numerous roles with the Browns. He served as defensive assistant from 1991-93, transitioned to scout from 1993-95, and was hired as senior vice president/general manager of the team from 2005-08. Jets situational football/game management coordinator Dan Shamash was an offensive assistant for the Browns from 2009-10.

was an offensive assistant for the Browns from 2009-10. Jets senior regional scout Johnathon Stigall was a midwest/southwest scout for the Browns during the 2010-13 seasons.

was a midwest/southwest scout for the Browns during the 2010-13 seasons. Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell served as the Jets’ running backs coach during the 2017-18 seasons. Also during the 2017 season, Browns chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson was a college/pro personnel scouting intern with the Jets.

was a college/pro personnel scouting intern with the Jets. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan served as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Jets from 2008-11.

served as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Jets from 2008-11. Browns special teams assistant Stephen Bravo-Brown was a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during the 2019 season for the Jets.

was a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during the 2019 season for the Jets. Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was a player for the Jets in 2007.

