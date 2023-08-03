Jets vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play their first preseason game today against the New York Jets. This is the first time the Browns have been involved in the Hall of Fame game since 1999. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH
- TV Channel: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Southwest.
- Odds: Jets by 1.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 33.5
TV Distribution Map
The game will air nationally on NBC. Locally, the game will air in Northeast Ohio on Channel 3 (WKYC).
Hall of Fame Induction
- Browns LT Joe Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will prominently be featured as part of this year’s class. His inclusion is the reason why the Browns are taking part in this game. See our exclusive interview with Thomas:
Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: DBN’s exclusive interview with Browns legend right before he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: https://t.co/TRLa2mNNFU— Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) August 2, 2023
Connections
- Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (linebacker, 2001-03) and tight ends coach Ron Middleton (tight end, 1989) are both former Browns players. Boyer won the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2002 and later served as a training camp intern in 2009.
- Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage served in numerous roles with the Browns. He served as defensive assistant from 1991-93, transitioned to scout from 1993-95, and was hired as senior vice president/general manager of the team from 2005-08.
- Jets situational football/game management coordinator Dan Shamash was an offensive assistant for the Browns from 2009-10.
- Jets senior regional scout Johnathon Stigall was a midwest/southwest scout for the Browns during the 2010-13 seasons.
- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell served as the Jets’ running backs coach during the 2017-18 seasons. Also during the 2017 season, Browns chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson was a college/pro personnel scouting intern with the Jets.
- Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan served as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Jets from 2008-11.
- Browns special teams assistant Stephen Bravo-Brown was a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during the 2019 season for the Jets.
- Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was a player for the Jets in 2007.
History
- The Browns have a 14-14 all-time record against the Jets in the regular season. The last time these two teams met was September 18, 2022, when the Browns collapsed by allowing two touchdowns to Joe Flacco in the final two minutes, improbably losing 31-30.
- The last time the Browns were involved in the Hall of Fame game was 1999.
- This will be the sixth time in franchise history that Cleveland is involved in the Hall of Fame game. That includes 1963, 1967, 1981, 1990, 1999, and now 2023.
