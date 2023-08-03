Daily Dawg Chow 8/3: Browns open up the season tonight in Canton

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: Exclusive interview with Browns legend (Barry Shuck) 25 questions with the newest Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas
- Bubba Ventrone: Preseason games a ‘big evaluation tool’ for special teams (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s new coordinator covered a wide range of topics regarding special teams play ahead of Thursday’s first preseason game.
- Browns release injury updates in advance of Hall of Fame Game (Jared Mueller) Team also notes starters unlikely to see the field
- Browns new offense could add some throwback wrinkles as this video shows (Jared Mueller) The option offense was a staple of college teams for decades
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.”
- Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, Cleveland’s own on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fame (Associated Press) “An iron man, he played 10,363 consecutive snaps, a streak believed to be a league record, before being forced off the field with a torn triceps midway through Cleveland’s 0-16 season in 2017.”
- Why the NFL is considering the XFL model for alternative kickoff rules (cleveland.com) “XFL kickoffs are initiated from the 30-yard line, rather than the 25-yard line. However, all of the other players who aren’t the kicker are lined up at the opposing 35-yard line.”
- Browns AFC North Foe Loses Rookie For Season (Sports Illustrated) “One of the roster moves that the Cleveland Browns AFC North foe Pittsburgh Steelers made on Wednesday was placing Trice on the injured reserve following an injury he suffered yesterday.”
- The truth about Browns’ training camp (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Chops talk about why things happen in training camp the way that they do and how that may skew fans’ interpretations
The first preseason game is tonight, how are you feeling about the Browns at this point in training camp? Join the conversation below in our comment section. We promise our Chow Community doesn’t bite, too much, and there should be lots of fun stuff below!
