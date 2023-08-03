Rookie vs Rookie: Browns, Jets feature multiple draft pick vs draft pick matchups

We made it folks, NFL action will be on our screens again tonight with the Cleveland Browns taking on the New York Jets in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game. We have you covered with all the details on how to watch and listen and the different connections between the two teams.

While We know that the Jets won’t play a few key players (but will play three former first-round picks), we don’t know the Browns overall plan but we do have some expectations. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski provided his QB plan for tonight, and the team’s injury report provided a little more clarity.

With few, if any, starters expected to be on the field tonight, fans are left to watch players that could be on the bubble and draft picks from the 2023 NFL draft.

Interestingly, the Browns and Jets selections this year could lead to some interesting head-to-head matchups of rookies:

WR Cedric Tillman (3rd Round) vs Jarrick Bernard-Converse (6th Round)

DT Siaki Ika (3rd Round) vs center Joe Tippmann (2nd Round)

OT Dawand Jones (4th Round) vs DE Will McDonald IV (1st Round)

DE Isaiah McGuire (4th Round) vs OT Carte Warren (4th Round)

QB Dorian Thompson Robinson (5th Round) vs LB Zaire Barnes (6th Round)

Given the number of players on both rosters (180 combined), we may not see any of the above matchups consistently but they could be interesting when they happen. Ika versus Tippmann and Jones versus McDonald in particular could be fun to watch on the defensive line.

In this year’s NFL draft, Cleveland went for more size than they have in the past with Tillman, Ika and Jones all large players for their positions. Seeing if those three can use their size to their advantage against backups would really create buzz about this year’s Browns rookie class.

What rookies are you most excited to see? Any of the above matchups intrigue you more than others?

Join the comment section below to join the conversation