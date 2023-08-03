Large list of Browns players not playing tonight

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off the NFL’s preseason with the Hall of Fame game in under an hour. For the two teams, the extra preseason game is a chance to see what their younger players and bubble guys look like against each other.
Very few teams play their starters much during the normal preseason games, even fewer play during the Hall of Fame game.
For the Browns, that list is quite long from the team, in numeric order:
- 0 CB Greg Newsome II
- 1 S Juan Thornhill
- 2 WR Amari Cooper
- 4 QB Deshaun Watson
- 5 LB Anthony Walker Jr.
- 6 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- 8 WR Elijah Moore
- 9 WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
- 11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- 12 WR Mike Woods II
- 15 QB Joshua Dobbs
- 16 WR Jaelon Darden
- 19 WR Marquise Goodwin
- 21 CB Denzel Ward
- 22 S Grant Delpit
- 23 CB Martin Emerson Jr.
- 24 RB Nick Chubb
- 26 S Rodney McLeod
- 28 CB Mike Ford Jr.
- 34 RB Jerome Ford
- 40 LB Matthew Adams
- 44 LB Sione Takitaki
- 50 LB Jacob Phillips
- 54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
- 55 C Ethan Pocic
- 71 T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- 75 G Joel Bitonio
- 77 G Wyatt Teller
- 78 T Jack Conklin
- 79 T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
- 84 TE Jordan Akins
- 85 TE David Njoku
- 88 TE Harrison Bryant
- 94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson
- 95 DE Myles Garrett
- 98 DT Trysten Hill
- 99 DE Za’Darius Smith
If you are counting, that is 37 of Cleveland’s 90-man roster. The Browns can really practice for the regular season with just a 53-man roster tonight.
