Large list of Browns players not playing tonight

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off the NFL’s preseason with the Hall of Fame game in under an hour. For the two teams, the extra preseason game is a chance to see what their younger players and bubble guys look like against each other.

Very few teams play their starters much during the normal preseason games, even fewer play during the Hall of Fame game.

For the Browns, that list is quite long from the team, in numeric order:

0 CB Greg Newsome II

1 S Juan Thornhill

2 WR Amari Cooper

4 QB Deshaun Watson

5 LB Anthony Walker Jr.

6 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

8 WR Elijah Moore

9 WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

12 WR Mike Woods II

15 QB Joshua Dobbs

16 WR Jaelon Darden

19 WR Marquise Goodwin

21 CB Denzel Ward

22 S Grant Delpit

23 CB Martin Emerson Jr.

24 RB Nick Chubb

26 S Rodney McLeod

28 CB Mike Ford Jr.

34 RB Jerome Ford

40 LB Matthew Adams

44 LB Sione Takitaki

50 LB Jacob Phillips

54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

55 C Ethan Pocic

71 T Jedrick Wills Jr.

75 G Joel Bitonio

77 G Wyatt Teller

78 T Jack Conklin

79 T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

84 TE Jordan Akins

85 TE David Njoku

88 TE Harrison Bryant

94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson

95 DE Myles Garrett

98 DT Trysten Hill

99 DE Za’Darius Smith

If you are counting, that is 37 of Cleveland’s 90-man roster. The Browns can really practice for the regular season with just a 53-man roster tonight.