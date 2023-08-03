Preseason Injury: Browns WR out for rest of Hall of Fame game

While fans might want to see exciting plays and a sign that the team is good on the field, preseason football is all about figuring out who will make the team and keeping players safe. Injuries are the biggest concern.

As the NFL’s preseason opened up with the Cleveland Browns taking on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game, the Browns made sure to not risk (or sit due to injury/illness) 37 players for the game. Included in that list was a slew of wide receivers:

Amari Cooper

Elijah Moore

Jakeem Grant

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Michael Woods (likely out for the season

Jaelon Darden (dealing with an injury)

Marquise Goodwin (blood clots)

During the first half of the first preseason game of the season, WR Daylen Baldwin was injured:

#Browns WR Daylen Baldwin, who's having a strong camp, is down on the sideline. Slammed helmet and pounded fist on turf after leaving field following last play. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 4, 2023

As noted above, Baldwin was having a very good camp so far. We predicted he would make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Just before halftime, Cleveland announced that Baldwin would miss the rest of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Down eight receivers, the Browns have the following receivers available for the rest of the game:

David Bell

Mike Harley Jr.

Ra’Shaun Henry

Anthony Schwartz

Cedric Tillman

Austin Watkins

We will keep you up to date on all injuries coming out of this game as information becomes available.